Clarke Schmidt injury scare has Yankees fans ready to sell at the trade deadline

Things were already bad enough for the New York Yankees, who entered Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays losers of three in a row and 13 of their last 19. Their lead in the AL East, which stood at 7.5 games not all that long ago, had evaporated, and the offense seemingly couldn't get a hit when it mattered. The team was in desperate need of a turnaround.

Instead, the baseball gods somehow found a way to make everything even worse. Righty Clarke Schmidt, a valuable rock in the middle of the team's injury-ravaged rotation all year, gave up three runs over his first three innings of work. And then, after just 55 pitches, he was removed from the game.

That immediately set off alarm bells, and soon enough the Yankees had issued an ominous injury update, announcing that Schmidt had been removed with "right forearm tightness". It's possible that this is just dead arm in the middle of a long season; but given that it comes after Schmidt set a new season-high in pitches thrown during a no-hit bid last week, an outing he reportedly needed longer than usual to recover from, it's understandable to fear the worst.

And of course, if a worst-case scenario exists, Yankees fans will find it — especially when their team is mired in a miserable slump. It wasn't long before everyone in the tristate area was assuming that Schmidt was destined for Tommy John surgery, and that New York's once-promising season was officially over.

Yankees fans are packing it in after Clarke Schmidt leaves with arm injury

In fairness, the Yankees were already looking dead in the water, in need of serious help at the trade deadline to turn things around. And the starting rotation is already beat up, with Gerrit Cole out for the year, Luis Gil not yet back from shoulder surgery and Ryan Yarbrough on the IL himself. If Schmidt is forced to miss time, much less miss the whole year, New York would be reliant on rookie Adam Warren, Marcus Stroman and ... well, it's not exactly clear who the fifth starter would even be in that instance.

For a team that already looked like World Series pretenders rather than contenders, losing a pitcher like Schmidt, who'd posted a 3.09 ERA across his first 13 starts this year, sure feels like a death knell. Of course, we still have no idea what Schmidt's prognosis looks like, and all it takes is one offensive hot streak to turn everything around. Don't tell that to Yankees fans, though, who feel like they already know how this movie ends.

We knew the season was over but now it’s official — Connor (@Haguerbomb702) July 4, 2025

Probably the final nail in this season sadly. Over before July 4th. Would hope the team will make changes to the operation with an opportunity for self reflection but if after 2023 nothing changed, never going to happen. — James Epstein (@theslim3) July 4, 2025

See ya in 2027. Probably not even worth buying at the deadline — Nick (@NkirbyNYY) July 4, 2025

That’s bad. Getting close to the best move being sellers at the deadline, but what could they sell that make sense that anyone would want? Hill? Grisham? Goldschmidt? — Alex Crepeau (@acrepeau) July 4, 2025

Again: Forearm tightness can often be a precursor of something very, very serious, especially given Schmidt's earlier warning signs. And if that does in fact come to pass, it's hard to imagine this team making any kind of noise come the playoffs. But it's also worth remembering that none of this is actually set in stone yet, and there's still a long way to go in this season.