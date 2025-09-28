Complete MLB postseason bracket, updated by the minute: Mets eye disaster

There's a lot on the line as MLB teams enter the final day of the regular season. While not all of Sunday's games will determine who makes the postseason and which teams don't, teams like the Mets and Reds are battling for their playoff lives. The Tigers, Guardians, Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox – among others – have already clinched a postseason berth, but the results of their Sunday games could determine just how tough their path to the World Series is.

Games that matter on Sunday, Setp. 28

Yankees vs Orioles

Blue Jays vs Rays

Guardians vs Rangers

Tigers vs Red Sox

Reds vs Brewers

Mets vs Marlins

What's the best-case scenario for every MLB playoff team on Sunday?

Toronto Blue Jays : If the Blue Jays win, they will clinch the AL East and thus the No. 1 seed in the American League. They'll get a first-round bye, which contrary to popular belief is indeed worth playing for.

: If the Blue Jays win, they will clinch the AL East and thus the No. 1 seed in the American League. They'll get a first-round bye, which contrary to popular belief is indeed worth playing for. New York Yankees : If the Yankees win on Sunday against the Orioles and the Blue Jays lose, they will win the AL East and clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League, thus earning a first-round bye.

: If the Yankees win on Sunday against the Orioles and the Blue Jays lose, they will win the AL East and clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League, thus earning a first-round bye. Cleveland Guardians : The Cleveland Guardians must win against the Texas Rangers to win the AL Central. If they lose to the Rangers, they need the Boston Red Sox to defeat the Detroit Tigers in order to clinch the Central.

: The Cleveland Guardians must win against the Texas Rangers to win the AL Central. If they lose to the Rangers, they need the Boston Red Sox to defeat the Detroit Tigers in order to clinch the Central. Detroit Tigers : The Detroit Tigers can win the AL Central if they defeat the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians lose to the Texas Rangers.

: The Detroit Tigers can win the AL Central if they defeat the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians lose to the Texas Rangers. Cincinnati Reds : It's simple for the Reds – you win and you're in. If Cincinnati beats the Brewers on Sunday, they will end the Mets season and clinch the final NL Wild Card spot.

: It's simple for the Reds – you win and you're in. If Cincinnati beats the Brewers on Sunday, they will end the Mets season and clinch the final NL Wild Card spot. New York Mets: If the Mets hope to avoid collapse, they need to beat the Miami Marlins on Sunday and hope the Reds lose to the top-seeded Brewers. They'll have no one else to blame but themselves should they fail.

What will the complete MLB Playoff bracket look like?

The complete MLB postseason bracket will change, likely several times over, before the day is over. However, we will do our best to keep track in the moment. So far, here is what we know.

American League

Seed Team 1 Toronto Blue Jays 2 Seattle Mariners 3 Cleveland Guardians 4 New York Yankees 5 Boston Red Sox 6 Detroit Tigers

Here are the playoff matchups for the AL:

(1) Blue Jays - bye

(2) Mariners - bye

(3) Guardians vs (6) Tigers

(4) Yankees vs (5) Red Sox

While the field is set, these matchups could change based on Sunday's results. Check back later for the final bracket.

National League

Seed Team 1 Milwaukee Brewers 2 Philadelphia Phillies 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego Padres 6 Cincinnati Reds

Here are the postseason matchups for the National League:

(1) Brewers - bye

(2) Phillies - bye

(3) Dodgers vs (6) Reds

(4) Cubs vs (5) Padres

The NL postseason field technically isn't set. If the Reds lose and the Mets win, New York will avoid complete disaster and make the playoffs.