Controversial Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing finally got what he deserved

These incidents highlight growing concerns about how Rushing's behavior might impact the team's pursuit of a third consecutive championship.

After altercations with the Cubs and Giants, Rushing got a taste of his own medicine when he was deemed out on a bad call by the umpire.

It has not been a good week for Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers top prospect who's been in the news for all the wrong reasons after directing ill-timed insults at Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner and Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. Per social media lip-readers, Rushing aimed expletives at both players, with Hoerner confirming the worst on a local radio show. Rushing also accused the Rockies, of all teams, of cheating just over a week ago.

On Tuesday night, Rushing finally got what was coming to him, and believe it or not that wasn't a player confrontation. Rather, Rushing was ignored by home plate umpire Clint Vondrak when trying to call timeout.

Dalton Rushing, Dodgers screwed over by home plate umpire

For the record, the Dodgers did manage to defeat the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night thanks to six innings of one-run ball from two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Rushing was hitless in four at-bats, but is quietly emerging as a young star for a Dodgers team seeking a three-peat. However, when Rushing does finally reach stardom, there's no guarantee anyone outside of Los Angeles will like him much. That, evidently, includes umpires.

Per Rushing, he called for timeout twice, but Vondrak ignored him. The replay appears to show just that. Rushing was called out on a pitch clock violation as a result.

Looks like Dalton Rushing got hosed by the home plate umpire



He clearly called for timeout and the ump acknowledged him.... and then proceeded to give him a pitch clock violation and automatic strikeout pic.twitter.com/A4lRFlkUpR — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) April 29, 2026

Dalton Rushing was called out on an automatic strike three because the umpire said he was never granted time out, even though Rushing was certain he was pic.twitter.com/eSfFHdaLKM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 29, 2026

I wouldn't go as far as to say Rushing had it coming — as no player, even the most hated star on baseball's winningest team, deserves to be on the wrong side of a bad call. This is especially true when Rushing took all the right steps to avoid a violation.

But if there's one thing we've learned about Rushing, it's that he plays by his own set of rules. He got a taste of his own medicine on Tuesday.

Why Dalton Rushing is MLB's most controversial prospect

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

On the surface, Rushing is just fine. In fact, his on-field performance should be celebrated, rather than loathed. However, it's what Rushing does around the margins — that is, the trash talk aspect of the game — that tends to get him in trouble. Just take what he said to Hoerner as an example. Rushing reportedly called Hoerner a "fat f***".

"Yeah," Hoerner replied. "I wish that I had confronted him a little more directly, to be honest. I was pretty taken aback. It was just kind of a strange thing to experience, so yeah, I felt a little weird about that. [...] I'm not saying I should've tackled the guy or anything, but still. At the end of the day, you just wanna have your teammates' backs."

In his altercation with Lee, Rushing didn't just use an expletive, but also looked directly at the Giants outfielder while walking back to the dugout.

The Dodgers are good enough to overlook these things, and Rushing's 1.2 bWAR in just 12 games played this season helps. Eventually, though, Rushing will become a distraction that isn't worth defending. If he gets in the way of winning — or dare I say overshadown Los Angeles' success — then the Dodgers may have a problem.

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