Corbin Carroll injury could change everything about this year's trade deadline

Even with season-ending injuries to Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk, the Arizona Diamondbacks have made it clear that they have no interest in being trade deadline sellers. But if Corbin Carroll's injury is anything serious, the team might have no choice in the matter.

A pitch hit Carroll's left hand on Wednesday, and he hasn't played since. Initial testing came back negative, but as Carroll has missed four straight games, the Diamondbacks are now sending Carroll out for an MRI.

The Diamondbacks hope soreness is all Carroll is dealing with, but the MRI could show something more severe like a hairline fracture. And if he has to miss any sort of time with this injury, Arizona's deadline plans could be altered in a big way.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Diamondbacks might be forced to sell if Corbin Carroll has to miss time

To their credit, the Diamondbacks have played well since the season-ending injuries to three important pitchers. An injury to Carroll, though, would badly impact the team's biggest strength.

The Diamondbacks are hanging in in the NL postseason race because of their offense. Arizona ranks third in the Majors in runs scored and OPS, and they rank fifth in home runs. Carroll, an outfielder slashing .255/.341/.573 with 20 home runs, 44 RBI and 10 stolen bases, has been an instrumental piece for them. He's their leader in fWAR and has been their second-best hitter behind Ketel Marte. The Diamondbacks can still score runs without him, but can they score enough runs to survive with their pitching being as underwhelming as it is? Arizona ranks 25th in the Majors in staff ERA.

The Diamondbacks enter Monday's action eight games back in the NL West and 3.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL with Carroll healthy. You'd have to think they'd lose ground if Carroll has to miss an extended period of time. If that's the case, can they really justify doing anything but selling considering how tough the NL is, particularly in their own division?

Diamondbacks can dominate the trade deadline if they play it right

Honestly, whether Carroll has to miss time or not, it feels like the Diamondbacks should be deadline sellers. The pitching is just not good enough, the NL is extremely tough and they have assets that contending teams would give a ton for.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are two high-end starting pitchers who can fetch the Diamondbacks a meaningful return. Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor are two high-end corner infielders who can do the same. Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller are two relievers having strong seasons under the radar. All of these players are on expiring deals, so it's not as if trading them will impact the team's odds of winning next season.

With the deadline expected to feature far more buyers than sellers, the Diamondbacks can cash in on a market that will favor teams willing to trade proven talent. There is not a single other potential seller who has more to offer than Arizona. The Diamondbacks should be strongly considering going in this direction as is, but a Carroll IL stint could be what ultimately pushes them toward selling.