Could the Angels trade Mike Trout? Latest MLB rumors prove it's not up to them

As the Los Angeles Angels' playoff hopes continue to fluctuate, so does their rest-of-season outlook. Whether they will be buyers or sellers in the coming weeks leading up to the 2025 MLB trade deadline is seemingly subject to change. As has been the case for what feels like forever, Mike Trout's future in Anaheim has been a popular talking point amid the uncertainty.

Would Los Angeles consider shipping Trout, their longtime franchise icon, if they fall out of postseason contention between now and July 31? An Angels fan asked Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register if there was "any possibility" of this in a recent Q&A ($). And by the sound of it, moving the three-time MVP would be easier said than done if that's the route the organization chose to take.

Mike Trout's future in Anaheim isn't necessarily in the Angels' control

"No, there is no possibility of trading Trout," Fletcher wrote, but not because the Angels want to keep him or set an unrealistic asking price. The 11-time All-Star's age, physical state and contract could deter potential suitors, and frankly, it's hard to overlook those concerns.

"[Trout's] 33 and has been injured for most of the past four years," Fletcher said. "He’s still got more than $200 million left on his deal, which runs through 2030."

Fletcher also reminded us that Trout has a full no-trade clause in his pact and has given "zero indication" of wanting to leave the Angels. Moreover, Los Angeles' veteran slugger has regressed, even when healthy. Yet, speculation constantly hangs over him because he's a generational superstar, albeit to no avail, which should remain the case barring any unforeseen circumstances.

"I’m sure people will continue to ask this question, but unless something changes dramatically, the answer will be the same," Fletcher said regarding Trout.

Make no mistake, Trout can be a marquee addition for a team looking to bolster its World Series chances. Nonetheless, he has control of where/if the Angels reroute him and isn't the best bargaining chip. Los Angeles' lack of leverage in this situation makes hanging a logical approach, considering they presumably won't get an offer that blows them away.

Given the circumstances, Trout figures to finish his legendary career with the same club he's spent the past decade and a half representing. The future Hall of Famer is slashing .231/.354/.443 with a solid .798 OPS, 14 home runs and 32 RBIs across 221 at-bats in 2025. He's no longer a great defender and is primarily a designated hitter to preserve his body. However, the Angels can still plug him into any outfield spot if needed.