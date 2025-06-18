Craig Counsell angering Cubs fans with baffling lineup choice

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell was praised for finally moving Dansby Swanson to the bottom of the batting order at the end of April. Not only did the offense get better production from the heart of the lineup, but the switch also helped Swanson reset — and he responded by being one of the best hitters in baseball over the next four weeks. Well, fans are growing restless again as Counsell moved Swanson back to the middle of the starting lineup, where the shortstop has killed the team's momentum in crucial situations over the past month.

Swanson has always been a streaky hitter, and even at his best the shortstop will produce just above league-average numbers. Sure, he's the big free-agent signing on the team, but Swanson has never been looked at as one of the top hitters for the Cubs. You basically want 20-25 home runs from him and Gold Glove defense.

Dansby Swanson's rollercoaster season

He's currently slashing .239/.289/.421, with 13 home runs and a 97 wRC+ through 73 games. It's actually incredible how up-and-down his 2025 season has been so far.

First 29 Games (126 PA)

.181/.232/.345, 60 wRC+, 30.2 K%, 6.3 BB%, 4 HR

Next 22 Games (90 PA)

.380/.444/.671, 210 wRC+, 18.9 K%, 11.1 BB%, 7 HR

Last 22 Games (90 PA)

.188/.211/.294, 38 wRC+, 32.2 K%, 3.3 BB%, 2 HR

Those middle 22 games stretched from April 29 through May 23, started when Counsell moved Swanson down the No. 8 spot in the lineup. During that 22-game span, Swanson only batted fifth three times. However, it's been nearly a month since Swanson has primarily returned to the middle of the batting order, and the results have been atrocious.

Dansby Swanson is killing the Cubs with runners in scoring position

In his last 22 games, Swanson has batted clean up or fifth 16 times. How bad has he been in those 16 games? 12-for-64, with a 29.9 K% and a 46 wRC+. What makes those results worse is that Swanson is 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

And it actually hasn't mattered where Swanson has hit in the batting order since May 24, because overall with runners in scoring position he's 2-for-25. It gets worse: Swanson has actually had the most plate appearances on the team with runners in scoring position, and he hasn't just been bad, he's been actively hurting the Cubs.

Tuesday night was a prime example of why Swanson needs to be moved down in the lineup. In the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Swanson grounded out to the pitcher with two outs, stranding Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker on the bases. Then, in the third inning, Tucker and Crow-Armstrong were on base again, but this time there was only one out as the Cubs were putting up a rally against Chad Patrick. Swanson grounded into a double play to end the threat.

I had a dream that Counsell moved Swanson out of the 5th hole, but not all dreams come true — Joe Ashley (@cubfan851) June 18, 2025

Really wish Counsell would move Dansby Swanson down in the order. Dude is lost at the plate. — cfadal (@cfadal) June 18, 2025

I’m not mad at Swanson, I’m mad Counsell moved him down in the lineup where he thrived then moved him back up where he’s struggled again, but is contrived to keep him there. #Cubs https://t.co/qIyF5jEW8S — drunkharrycaray (@drunkharrycarey) June 15, 2025

Get Swanson back to the 8-hole please. — Daily Random Cub (@DailyRandomCub) June 18, 2025

Promise I'm not one to nitpick about batting order, but I don't understand with Swanson. He was having so much success once he was moved down, and then he gets moved back up and ... — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) June 18, 2025

Counsell needs to move Swanson down in the lineup

There is simply no reason that Swanson should be batting ahead of first baseman Michael Busch when the Cubs are facing right-handed starting pitchers. Right now, Crow-Armstrong has settled in as the cleanup hitter, so it's fair for Counsell to want to avoid creating an easy decision for the opposing manager by having three straight lefty batters.

So, what's the solution? Move Crow-Armstrong up to three and have Seiya Suzuki as the clean-up hitter, with Busch batting fifth.

1. Ian Happ

2. Kyle Tucker

3. Pete Crow-Armstrong

4. Seiya Suzuki

5. Michael Busch

6. Nico Hoerner

7. Dansby Swanson

8. Carson Kelly

9. Matt Shaw

Sure, you still have back-to-back lefties with Tucker and Crow-Armstrong, but Tucker handles left-handed pitching well to the tune of an .853 OPS in his career.

It's simply baffling to see Busch hitting behind Swanson nowadays. The Cubs might have one of the most underrated hitters in the game, and while Busch has his issues against lefties, the first baseman is crushing right-handed pitching. In 218 plate appearances vs. righties in 2025, Busch is slashing .288/.376/.555 with 11 home runs. Those numbers are better with runners in scoring position, as Busch is 19-for-50 while slashing .380/.475/.680 in 59 plate appearances.

If that's too much movement, then how about simply switching Swanson and Nico Hoerner in the lineup? Hoerner has been incredible in RISP situations, batting .391 this season and .311 in his career.

Counsell has been lauded for how he's handled the 2025 pitching staff. The Cubs have built a 6.5-game lead in the NL Central without Justin Steele and Shōta Imanaga and with a bullpen led by minor acquisitions. And while he hasn't had to tinker too much with the offense, Counsell has to make a change with Swanson.

The sooner, the better.