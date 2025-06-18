Craig Counsell makes bold claim about Pete Crow-Armstrong’s rise

Pete Crow-Armstrong's rise to superstardom has no bounds. The Chicago Cubs center fielder has been an absolute joy to watch in 2025, and his manager just gave him the highest praise you can following Crow-Armstrong's latest legendary moment.

In a matter of a few minutes during Tuesday night's pivotal series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, Crow-Armstrong displayed why he's the best defensive player in baseball and is quickly getting to the point of becoming the most dangerous hitter in the Cubs lineup.

In a tightly contested game, the Brewers were trailing 4-3 with one out in the eighth inning. Brice Turang lined a ball destined to roll to the wall in the left-center field gap, but then Crow-Armstrong did his thing. He did it again, diving to steal extra bases away from Turang on what was only given a 5 percent catch probability, nearly impossible to make.

Then, on the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth inning, Crow-Armstrong obliterated a Rob Zastryzny cutter an estimated 452 feet high off the right-field video board in Wrigley Field. Breathing room for Daniel Palencia in the ninth and the latest jaw-dropping feat from the Cubs' young star.

PCA did all this in like a 5 minute span pic.twitter.com/Crm12VZzhY — Dave (@dave_bfr) June 18, 2025

Pete Crow-Armstrong is 23 and already playing like an MVP

Following the 5-3 win over the Brewers, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Crow-Armstrong is playing at as high of a level as he's ever seen from a center fielder. That's 20+ years being in and around MLB for Counsell and what's really his first full season in the majors, Crow-Armstrong has already gotten to the upper echelon of his craft in the outfield. "How he's playing it is as good as I've seen," Counsell said. "All the pitchers that have been around for a while like Caleb Thielbar and he's had some pretty good center fielders behind him as well, would tell you that."

Crow-Armstrong leads all MLB outfielders with 12 Outs Above Average.

"He's playing at as high a level as I've seen a center fielder play."



Craig Counsell is seeing something special from PCA 💪 pic.twitter.com/yse1kZeqSL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

Some guys simply have that "it factor" or "x factor" whatever you want to describe that Crow-Armstrong has it. His defense was always hyped up as he was coming up through the Cubs' minor league system and somehow Crow-Armstrong has surpassed expectations of just how great he is in center field.

The catch in the eighth inning that robbed Turang of at least a double was the second time that Crow-Armstrong got to a ball with a 5 percent catch probability in the past couple weeks.

This has been updated: 5% catch probability. PCA is that dude https://t.co/3k605CP2eI — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) June 6, 2025

Oh, and by the way, Crow-Armstrong now has 19 home runs, which leads the Cubs and his 3.9 fWAR is No. 1 in the National League. That's a legit star at 23-years-old. Enjoy him to the fullest, Cubs fans.