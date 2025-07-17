Craig Counsell can twist the knife in Brewers again with timely deadline deal

The Chicago Cubs would benefit from acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suárez at the MLB trade deadline in less than two weeks. Rookie Matt Shaw has struggled to find consistency at the plate, and Geno would give an instant offensive boost to an already scary Cubs offense. The one hole in the offense would be filled and the Cubbies would be looking like real contenders, if they don't already.

The Milwaukee Brewers would, coincidentally, also benefit from adding Suárez via trade. Caleb Durbin, their rookie third baseman, also hasn't found consistency at the plate this season, although he did get hot before the All-Star break and a trade now feels more like a "Why not" move than a necessity.

Still, it wouldn't feel great for Brewers fans to watch their old manager-turned-rival, Craig Counsell, add a player at the deadline who would also greatly benefit the Brewers. With just one game separating the two Midwest rivals, if either team adds the power-hitting third baseman, it would be an immediate leg up on the other in a tight division sprint.

Maybe Milwaukee should trade for Suárez solely so the Cubs don't get him. That's real sports rivalry. Operate out of spite. Unfortunately, the Cubs might be in better position to deal for him as they have a clear hole on that side of the infield.

Eugenio Suárez could shift NL Central race

As a fan of a team that once had Eugenio Suárez on its roster (pain), I can say with confidence that he rocks. He hits mammoth, timely home runs and is about as good a locker room guy as there is in baseball.

The glove has been a little rough this year but he has been at least an average defender in the past, so maybe he can get that back on track in the second half. No matter if he does, the offensive firepower he'll bring to whatever lineup he ends up on is substantial. Chicago seems like a perfect fit, and if Jed Hoyer is willing to hand over Jaxon Wiggins, the Cubs No. 5 prospect, or Kevin Alcántara, their No. 4 prospect, Geno might be Chicago-bound. If you think that sounds like a lot to give up for 60 games of a player, you're right. But half the league is pursuing Suárez right now and Arizona will just sit and wait for the best offer.