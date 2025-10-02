Craig Counsell's explanation for brutal Imanaga mistake could haunt the Cubs in Game 3

This is why the Chicago Cubs gave Craig Counsell all that money, isn't it? In Game 1, Counsell flexed his managerial muscle when he removed Matthew Boyd in under five innings pitched and went to the bullpen, matching San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt's twists every step of the way. Counsell is the highest-paid manager in baseball for a reason, making $8 million per year. FanSided's Robert Murray echoed those thoughts, detailing his time with the Milwaukee Brewers as clear evidence that Counsell is worth every penny of that contract.

"I watched him do it for years in Milwaukee when I covered the Brewers. He did it with Josh Hader, Devin Williams and Corey Knebel. He did it with lesser known players who thrived with the Brewers’ pitching development. He did it with Pomeranz in Milwaukee, who was acquired midseason that most fans scoffed at, who ultimately turned out to be a significant addition," Murray wrote.

Like any manager, Counsell's decisions are praised when the Cubs win, and lamented when they lose. Those choices are heightened in the postseason, and even more so in a winner-take-all Game 3.

Craig Counsell's Game 2 mistake could haunt the Cubs in Game 3

As much as Counsell helped the Cubs win Game 1, he provided the San Diego Padres with the recipe to defeat them in Game 2. Counsell started relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge in an opener of sorts, only to let starting pitcher Shota Imanaga take over in the second inning against the bottom of the Padres lineup. However, it was Counsell's choice to let Imanaga stay in the game to face right-handed slugger Manny Machado that ultimately backfired. Machado hit a two-out, two-run homer to give the Padres a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

“​​Look, the results suggest that we should have done something different,” Counsell said. “Really [it was] just confidence in Shota, plain and simple, there. I thought he was pitching well.”

Imanaga gave up 12 home runs in his final six starts of the season, and 31 overall in over 144 innings pitched. There's no denying he struggled at keeping the ball in the yard. On the day, Counsell threw five relief pitchers into the fire, which could doom the Cubs hopes if asked to go back to the 'pen on Thursday.

Cubs are asking a lot out of Jameson Taillon in Game 3

Thanks to a taxed bullpen, the Cubs are asking a lot of Game 3 starter Jameson Taillon. There was no denying the Cubs pitching staff was a relative weakness of theirs heading into the postseason, and Taillon can prove those doubters wrong with an excellent start on Thursday. In his playoff career, Taillon has a 6.23 ERA in two starts. However, Taillon did end the season strong for Chicago, with a 1.54 ERA in four September starts. He has a 1.85 ERA dating back to late July.

“Every start has its own life. They don’t care how I’ve been feeling,” Taillon said. “I have to execute pitches. With that said, you want to go in with momentum and confidence. I feel good where I’m at. I feel good about the work we’ve done in between starts and I’ll be ready to go.”

Something to keep an eye on is Counsell's tendencies. He will not blink twice to go to the bullpen, as demonstrated in the first two games of this series. Given what's been asked of them so far in the NL Wild Card series, that could be a problem. Yet, now is not the time for second guessing the skipper who helped get the Cubs to this point.

We can save those columns for the offseason.