At this point, Chicago Cubs fans have taken to eagerly waiting to see the team's starting lineup each day so they can complain about Michael Busch being on the bench against a left-handed starting pitcher. Manager Craig Counsell has been unwavering in his decision to limit Busch's plate appearances against lefties in 2025, as the young first baseman has struggled in those situations in the past.

But taking Busch out of the lineup hurts, especially given the state of Chicago's bench right now. And Counsell's obsession was taken way too far Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Michael Busch benched against Rich Hill

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill is making his season debut on Tuesday night against the team he made his MLB debut with way back in 2005. Hill, who will now pitch for his record-tying 14th MLB team, appeared in four games in 2024, and made 27 starts between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres in 2023. The 45-year-old southpaw can certainly get creative on the mound and won't be a complete pushover, but you would have thought that if there was one left-handed pitcher that Counsell would feel comfortable starting Busch against it would be Hill.

Well think again, because Busch will be watching from the bench as 40-year-old Justin Turner will make his second consecutive appearance in Chicago's starting lineup.

Hill's last experience starting in the Majors was a disaster as he recorded an 11.34 ERA in five starts with the Padres after they acquired him from the Pirates in 2023. In those five outings, Hill faced 19 left-handed batters and they crushed him, going 5-for-14 with a home run, a double and four walks. Yeah, maybe this was a great chance to keep Busch's confidence high against lefties during his hot streak in July.

Michael Busch has been better vs. lefties lately

Busch has a lifetime 82 wRC+ against left-handed pitching in 180 plate appearances, so you can understand why Counsell has tried to protect him a bit. But he actually made positive strides in that department in 2025, and the decision to sit Busch tonight is that much more frustrating when you realize that he's actually been on a hot streak against lefties during the month of July.

Counsell has used Busch against lefties sparingly in 2025, restricting his playing time to 43 plate appearances through June. However, Busch has already gotten 22 trips to the plate against left-handers so far in July, the most in any month so far this season. Busch is 7-for-21 in those spots, with two home runs and a double.

If you combine Busch's numbers from March and April vs. lefties with his July numbers, he's 10-for-34, with a .368 OBP. That comes after a 2024 rookie year in which Busch posted a 102 wRC+ batting against left-handed pitching in 100 plate appearances.

Justifying Craig Counsell's lineup choice

The only solace that Cubs fans can take from Busch's absence is that Turner has actually improved as the season has progressed. Watching Busch on the bench while Turner was posting a sub-.500 OPS was definitely a gut punch, but at least Counsell is much more justified in his lineup choice as of late.

In 74 plate appearances against lefties Turner is now slashing .288/.338/.424, with a 114 wRC+. The veteran hitter began the 2025 season with a dreadful slash line of .154/.292/.154 through April 25. Since then, Turner has done exactly what the Cubs brought him in to do: Hit lefties. In his last 54 plate appearances vs. left-handed pitchers, Turner has a 129 wRC+ with a slash line of .314/.333/.490, going 16-for-51 at the plate.