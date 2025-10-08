Craig Counsell continues to insult Pete Crow-Armstrong in Cubs darkest moments

The Chicago Cubs have been humbled quickly by the Milwaukee Brewers. In the so-called Wrigley North, Milwaukee won the first two games of this series in blowout fashion. The Cubs typically-strong lineup, fueled by stars like Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, has gone cold. A trip back home to Wrigley should give this team a much-needed jolt, but it's their approach that's lacking against the Brewers.

Tucker's ice cold second half of the season has transitioned into the playoffs. He is not the hitter he once was, and as a result, the middle of the Cubs lineup is lacking. Crow-Armstrong, a five-tool talent who at his best is one of the most electric players in the National League, is 4-for-18 with 10 strikeouts this postseason. Three of those hits came in one game against the Padres.

PCA is not the Cubs only problem, and certainly isn't their most important one either. He could be part of the solution, as Crow-Armstrong can impact a game in many ways. He's a gold glove caliber defensive player in center field. He can hit for contact and power. And, should he reach base, Crow-Armstrong isn't afraid to swipe a bag if the conditions call for it.

Cubs, Craig Counsell are blaming Pete Crow-Armstrong for their faults

The Cubs ought to be doing everything in their power to improve Crow-Armstrong's confidence, and amplify his impact. Instead, Craig Counsell is making comments like this to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic questioning Crow-Armstrong's approach and his emotional intelligence.

“We all consider Pete a pretty emotional player,” Counsell said. “October ramps that up even more. Those are great lessons for a player to learn — what it does to you. You learn about how it helps you. And I think Pete’s still learning how emotion really helps him. And: ‘How does it hurt me sometimes?’...Moments where it heightens are an even better teacher. Everybody goes through that, too. Pete’s not unique to that. They’re great learning experiences.”

Counsell means well here, and wants Crow-Armstrong to get in the right mindset for the biggest game of his career to date. But, per usual, his delivery is off. By insinuating that Crow-Armstrong's emotions get the best of him, Counsell is taking a shot at one of the Cubs best players, and certainly their next young star in the making.

Why Pete Crow-Armstrong's emotion isn't a bad thing for the Cubs

Crow-Armstrong plays with an intensity that has been missing from this Cubs roster for quite awhile. Chicago lucked into acquiring PCA in the first place, adding the former Mets top prospect in the Javy Baez trade. Ironically enough, Baez's fiery personality found a home in Chicago. Crow-Armstrong doesn't play with the exact same flare as Javy did at Wrigley, but the similarities are striking and further proof that it's okay for PCA to get upset when the situation calls for it.

One of those moments occurred in Game 2. Crow-Armstrong was shown slamming his bat against a chair in the Cubs dugout and flinging his helmet into the clubhouse door. The Cubs had just lost their second straight game in Milwaukee and were one loss away from elimination. It's understandable for Crow-Armstrong to show some emotion in this moment, even if it's different than Counsell would prefer.

Counsell and Crow-Armstrong are very different people. Counsell rarely raises his voice – unless it's to argue a bad call with an umpire – and keeps his emotions in check. Because of this, some Cubs fans question whether he's willing to stand up for his players. Crow-Armstrong can go overboard at times, but one thing Cubs fans never need to ask is if he cares in any given moment.

Counsell ought to try that on for size.