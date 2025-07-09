Craig Counsell throws shade at Brewers while praising Cubs bullpen

After a rough start to the season, the Chicago Cubs' bullpen has been among the best in baseball. In fact, the Cubs have the fifth-best bullpen ERA (3.40) in the majors, and have the best bullpen ERA by a wide margin (2.70) since May 1. Counsell believes so strongly in this Cubs bullpen to the point where he went as far as to say, "I don't know that I've ever been able to manage a bullpen like this."

The Cubs' bullpen has the 3rd best ERA in MLB. pic.twitter.com/IQHfMI7iJp — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 8, 2025

Counsell's Cubs are pitching well, particularly in relief, but really? He doesn't know if he's ever been able to manage a bullpen like this? Counsell seems to have conveniently forgotten about his days managing Chicago's NL Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

He’s right, that Jeffress, Woodruff, Knebel, Burnes, Hader, Williams bullpen was garbage https://t.co/TEoANgbPdV — Sam Dekker (@dekker) July 9, 2025

Craig Counsell's Cubs praise throws obvious shade at Brewers

Counsell should love every bit about what the Cubs bullpen has been able to accomplish, especially since the team's two best relievers entering the year, Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge, have underwhelmed.

Daniel Palencia has dominated as the team's closer. Caleb Thielbar has been a dominant left-hander for Counsell to turn to. Guys like Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and Chris Flexen have emerged as reliable options off the scrap heap seemingly out of nowhere. It's been fun and shocking to watch this bullpen click as much as it has.

With that being said, this Cubs bullpen compared to some he had in Milwaukee just doesn't compare. Throughout his entire Brewers tenure, Milwaukee had among the best and most dominant bullpens in the game. 2018 in particular sticks out as particularly special.

In 2018, the Brewers' bullpen had:



Corey Knebel (14.3 K/9 in 57 G)

Josh Hader (All-Star)

Jeremy Jeffress (All-Star)

Corbin Burnes (2.61 ERA in 30 G)

Brandon Woodruff (2.03 ERA in 15 relief outings)



This year's Cubs pen doesn't feel nearly as intimidating imo https://t.co/8NMVVimD0y — Eric Treuden (@ETreuden) July 9, 2025

From Jeremy Jeffress, to Corey Knebel, to Josh Hader, to Devin Williams later in his tenure, Counsell had some of the best relievers in the National League to turn to really throughout his Brewers tenure. No disrespect to guys like Palencia, Keller, and Theilbar, but they don't exactly come close to comparing to what the Brewers were able to accomplish.

Now, have they exceeded expectations more than those Brewers bullpens? Perhaps. Those were supposed to be great and were, while this Cubs bullpen has a lot to be desired on paper, and yet, has been great. Still, Counsell wondering whether he had "ever been able to manage a bullpen like this," is just strange for him to say.

Brewers fans already can't stand Counsell for leaving them for Chicago. Statements like these overlooking his Brewers tenure will only add to their Counsell hatred.