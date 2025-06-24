Cubs best chance at keeping Kyle Tucker just became available

The Chicago Cubs traded for former Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker this past winter. Tucker has been everything the Cubs could've asked for and then some, but that also makes him quite expensive. Tucker is on an expiring contract and will enter free agency this offseason. The Cubs would prefer not to lose him, and as much as Tucker claims to like Chicago, he's only human. Money talks louder than any Cubs fan. Jed Hoyer's best chance at securing Tucker long-term will come after the season is over, but showcasing how far this front office is willing to go to win can't hurt.

Jeff Passan of ESPN dropped his latest trade deadline rankings on Tuesday afternoon. While this is expected to be a tamer trade season than past years, one new name stuck out above the rest – Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman.

Red Sox are unlikely to trade Alex Bregman, but it's worth a shot for Cubs

Boston recently shocked the baseball landscape by dealing franchise icon Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Could they follow suit and deal Bregman, in hopes of adding even more prospect capital to one of the better farm systems in MLB?

"Bregman has been an elite big league hitter since he entered the league in 2016 but has leaned more into power this year, with his highest isolated power since 2019. Most of his underlying power indicators (barrel rate, maximum exit velo, average launch angle and hard hit rate) are at career highs. His $40 million salary -- and the chance to opt into two more years at $40 million annually -- significantly shortens the list of teams that would take on his deal," Passan wrote, while also acknowledging that it's unlikely Bregman is traded.

In fact, Passan gave a deal just a 10 percent chance at occurring at all. However, that's greater than last week, when Bregman wasn't even on the deadline radar.

Kyle Tucker would love to play with Alex Bregman in Chicago

The Cubs are listed as a possible suitor for Bregman if he's dealt by Passan. Considering their need at third base and elsewhere on the infield, it would make a lot of sense if the Red Sox pivot to a full fire sale. Bregman also is likely to re-enter free agency this winter in hopes of a long-term contract. For Chicago, acquiring Bregman would be the ultimate rental which could have an even greater payoff.

First, the Cubs are leading the NL Central and could be a real contender come October. That alone makes adding Bregman worthwhile. Second, he is a longtime teammate and friend of Tucker, who the Cubs are hoping to convince to stay around long term. If pursuing Bregman shows Tucker how serious the Cubs are about winning in the immediate future, then why wouldn't he at least keep them involved come free agency?

Tucker is a quiet and reserved player. Winning is most important to him, rather than the fanfare and notoriety that comes with being a star on the north side of Chicago. The Cubs can prove just how serious they are by making a run at Bregman, even if they whiff on him come late July.