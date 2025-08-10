Cubs-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were supposed to go at it on Sunday evening at Busch Stadium, but rain is getting in the way. The Cardinals officially called a rain delay at 5:11 p.m. CT, about 45 minutes away from the scheduled start time of 6 p.m. CT.

With any luck, the weather will clear quickly, but you never know with a rain delay. We'll be keeping an eye out for updates from St. Louis.

Cubs-Cardinals rain delay updates: No start time indicated in St. Louis

5:15 p.m. CT: The Cardinals promised to "provide more information as it becomes available," but that's a vague way of saying, who knows.

Due to rain in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed.



We will provide more information as it becomes available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 10, 2025

According to Accuweather, there was a 76 percent chance of rain at 6 p.m. CT. That percentage drops to 49 percent at 7 p.m. CT and just two percent at 8 p.m. CT. So if nothing else, there's hope that the game won't be suspended. Things should clear up in a couple of hours, if not sooner.