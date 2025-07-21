Cubs could find rental starter from unexpected AL trade partner

The Chicago Cubs are currently tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for not only the best record in the National League, but also for first place in the NL Central. The Brewers and the Cubs will be battling it out for a division title throughout the second half of the season, making Chicago's approach to the trade deadline on July 31st extremely important.

The Cubs, like many of the league's buyers at the deadline, are pursuing pitchers to improve their rotation. One player that the Cubs could potentially acquire is Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Littell.

Littell is in play as a rental starter, as the Rays are looking to buy and sell at the deadline while striving to remain competitive in the American League Wild Card race. The Rays currently hold a 52-48 record and are one and a half games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot in the American League.

What impact Zach Littell could have on the Cubs

The Cubs already have a solid pitching rotation, and the addition of Littell as another option would serve as a huge benefit to the team moving forward, for the rest of the season. This season for the Rays, Littell has recorded an 8-7 pitching record with a 3.53 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

Littell has been with the Rays since the 2023 season and has played for three other MLB teams, including the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Minnesota Twins. He has a career winning percentage of 53.3 percent and a 3.83 ERA.

Littell, if the Cubs decide to go ahead and trade for him, would be in a pitching rotation that features Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon. With Taillon on the 15-day IL and expected to be back soon for the Cubs, Littell would be a valuable third option in Chicago's pitching rotation.

With the NL Central expected to remain tightly close for the rest of the season, as both the Brewers and the Cubs look to win the NL Central division crown, quality pitching down the stretch will make or break Chicago's season. This makes acquiring a pitcher like Littell that much important.