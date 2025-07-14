Cubs draft steal will give fans some serious Kyle Schwarber flashbacks

Kyle Schwarber won't just be known as a Chicago Cub when his career is over, but he can get a free beer in Wrigleyville any time. This is, of course, thanks to the part he played in helping the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years back in 2016. Schwarber has since played for the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, but it's tough to argue he made a greater impact in any of those locations than Chicago. On Monday afternoon, the Cubs selected a player in Schwarber's mold, and though he'a few years away from the majors, Chicago ought to get excited.

The Cubs selected Josiah Hartshorn out of Orange Lutheran High School with the 181st overall pick. Some draft pundits had him ranked as high as 108th, which could signal a steal for the Cubs. Hartshorn also has tremendous power, so no matter what position he plays when he reaches the majors, he'll have an impact at the plate much like Schwarber did.

Cubs draft pick reminds fans of Kyle Schwarber

Hartshorn is only 18 years old, so he won't reach the major leagues for quite some time. Power is his greatest asset, as he received a 55 grade for that tool and a 50 grade for his overall hit tool. Hartshorn impressed scouts at the high school home run derby.

"While you don’t want to put too much stock in a home run derby, the fact he found his lefty swing enough to share in the MLB High School Derby win was impressive. He’s back to hitting from both sides now, with a solid overall approach and some feel for it, an understanding of the zone and raw power he can get to from either side," MLB Pipeline wrote.

Josiah Hartshorn has some similarities with Schwarber

If Hartshorn reaches the majors, it will be because of his bat, and his ability to drive in runs with the best of them. Again, he has plenty of time to develop the rest of his game, though scouts already view him as a bit bat and little more. It's the same mistake they made with Schwarber back in the day, and look at him now. Schwarber was able to develop his power bat so much that teams couldn't help but keep him in the lineup, whether it be in the outfield or as he's used now as a permanent DH.

The Cubs will be lucky if they get half the production from Hartshorn as they did Schwarber. Yet, for a pick near No. 200, it's not a bad swing to take.