Cubs fans would never forgive Jed Hoyer if Kyle Tucker nightmare came true

The trade between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the 'Windy City' and Isaac Paredres, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith to the Astros seems like a great deal for both teams. At least for the time being.

Houston had no problem parting ways with Tucker as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. With the Cubs sending so many high-level players and prospects to the Astros for Tucker, surely Jed Hoyer will extend him, right? Well, one MLB insider says Tucker could be in his first and last year with the Cubs.

Kyle Tucker to the Rays?

The Tampa Bay Rays are not exactly known for spending money on high-profile free agents nor are they typically in the mix for blockbuster trades. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Rays could be a perfect fit for Tucker.

Tampa Bay is in an interesting situation as they are looking for ways to escape Wander Franco's massive contract. They also were able to sign Brandon Lowe to a team-friendly deal. With the Rays being surprisingly competitive in the American League and chasing a playoff bid in 2025, they will be looking for any additions that can propel them into October.

Tucker seems like an ideal fit, especially as a Tampa Bay native. However, the Cubs are currently leading the NL Central and it would make no sense for them to part ways with one of their biggest power bats. By the same token, if Jed Hoyer feels like they cannot afford Tucker in free agency, they could actually entertain the thought.

If the Cubs hold on to Tucker and he continues his impressive power surge, that trade with the Astros will go down as one of the best in the franchise's history. If Tucker ends up anywhere else, especially a small market place like Tampa Bay, Cubs fans will never forgive the front office for using Tucker as a rental. Even more animosity would be added to the mix if 2025 does not end in a World Series title for the Cubs.