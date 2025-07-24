Cubs just got their worst update yet on Mitch Keller trade rumors

The Chicago Cubs' top priority at the MLB Trade Deadline remains the same, adding another quality arm to the rotation. While many names have been floated as possibilities for the Cubs, a division rival in Mitch Keller with the Pittsburgh Pirates has been one of the most heavily connected potential targets. The Cubs have seemingly been all-in on him as he appears near certain to be dealt. Chicago and Jed Hoyer, however, might need to explore more of those other options as the Toronto Blue Jays are coming in and providing stiff competition for Keller.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) reported on Thursday that the Blue Jays are in search of quality starting pitching, specifically not a rental but with club control beyond the 2025 season. Keller has been the name in the conversations about that most often for the Cubs, largely because the price might not be as prohibitive as with other names like Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, or even the likes of Joe Ryan, among others.

However, in the wake of a report earlier this week from Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Blue Jays are among the teams calling the Pirates about Keller, it's clear that the Cubs have a real threat. More importantly, it's a threat that could cost Chicago their pursuit as the Blue Jays have similar prospect capital to the Cubs, but appear to be even more desperate than Chicago.

Cubs' pursuit of Mitch Keller could be spoiled by Blue Jays

As Rosenthal noted and as anyone watching can tell you, despite the Cubs' injuries and the glaring hole in the rotation, the Blue Jays might be even more desperate. They have solid veterans with Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios and Max Scherzer, while Eric Lauer has come out of nowhere. That all feels like a house of cards ready to be blown down, though.

The likelihood of Lauer regressing feels high, Scherzer has been inconsistent and injuries have been unkind to the 40-year-old in recent years, while Berrios, Bassitt and Gausman haven't been as dominant as fans would've hoped. Frankly, with the issues in the rotation, it's honestly surprising that Toronto has surged to a four-game lead in the AL East.

Beyond that, Keller being controllable is also of the utmost importance, and could be the nail in the coffin for the Cubs' pursuit. Both Bassitt and Scherzer are free agents after this season, which will only make the Blue Jays even more inclined to add someone who can be in the rotation for at least 2026 as well. That's probably only heightened with the number of free agency misses we've seen Toronto incur in recent years. It's a factor that could only add to their trade deadline desperation and willingness to outbid a club that should be more calculated like the Cubs.

Cubs could be better off pivoting for higher-tier options

If you're the Cubs in this situation, Keller, who has a 3.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP this season, simply shouldn't be worth getting into a bidding war with a desperate team like the Blue Jays. If Toronto does plan to go heavily at the Pirates with their offers at the deadline, Chicago should bow out. That's not an arena they frankly need to be fighting in for a player who's good but not worth overextending yourself, even given the Cubs' obvious need in the rotation.

That isn't to say that the Cubs should just keep rolling out bullpen games, though. Instead, it's to say they should focus their attention elsewhere. Call about Mackenzie Gore in Washington. Check in with the Twins on Joe Ryan. Hell, maybe even look at rental options with a chance to be extended, someone like Dylan Cease, Merrill Kelly or Zac Gallen, that could make sense for this team. And if you want control, the Marlins remain only a phone call away as well, and have been taken advantage of in plenty of trades in the past few years.

But Keller should be a true "if the price is right" type of situation. He'd be a massive upgrade to the Cubs rotation in its current state, but that's only worth it if Chicago isn't getting leveraged against a desperate team like the Blue Jays. If that's the case, then looking elsewhere becomes the far more favorable option for Hoyer and Co. to explore.