Cubs just got unexpected help in their Eugenio Suárez trade pursuit

After an injury scare during the All-Star Game, Eugenio Suárez has been raking to open the second half of the 2025 MLB campaign. He's one of the biggest bargaining chips of this year's trade deadline, and it's been abundantly clear why so many suitors are interested in him. The Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman is the hottest commodity in baseball, with the Chicago Cubs being one of many contenders on his trail.

The Cubs are clear buyers as we approach the July 31 cutoff point. They have a glaring need at the hot corner, and Suárez is the perfect addition to their high-octane lineup. But he's been so incredibly good, and the Diamondbacks remain in the Wild Card hunt, which has complicated matters for Chicago and rival teams.

However, the latest intel from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) indicates that Arizona may not have much choice but to move Suárez. The D-backs' organizational state of affairs ostensibly leaves them in an unenviable position, opening the door for the Cubs to swoop in.

Cubs fans' ears perked up after MLB insider suggests Diamondbacks may have to trade Eugenio Suárez

Suárez is one of several Diamondbacks veterans on expiring contracts this season, including first baseman Josh Naylor and pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Rosenthal notes that all four merit one-year qualifying offers "in the $22 million range." Yet, they could all reject the bloated short-term salary to find long-term security in free agency. That would be a doomsday scenario for Arizona, leaving them with "nothing more than draft picks in return."

Losing Suárez (and potentially multiple key pieces) for nothing this offseason makes Arizona's outlook for 2026. Moreover, they're reportedly scouring the market for "controllable starting pitching," which also becomes much harder without valuable assets. Regardless, "standing pat does not seem to be an option" for the Diamondbacks, according to Rosenthal.

In other words, Chicago may have just gotten the lifeline it needed, courtesy of one of the most tapped-in insiders in the industry. Arizona's stuck between a rock and a hard place, which is music to Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer's ears. The Diamondbacks have a viable Suárez replacement in their farm system in top prospect Jordan Lawlar; the time to strike is now.

For whatever it's worth, Rosenthal mentions that Suárez and Kelly, "in particular, feel strongly about their ties to Arizona, and could re-sign." That may throw a wrench into Chicago's plans, but time isn't on the Diamondbacks' side, which could greatly benefit the Cubs.

As Rosenthal's colleagues, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma ($), point out, Hoyer and Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen are "good friends." Their connection stems from an overlap in the Boston Red Sox's front office, giving the Cubs a foot in the door in possible negotiations.