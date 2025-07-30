Cubs just slammed the door on Owen Caissie with surprise pre-deadline day move

The Chicago Cubs aren't playing around. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Cubs are suddenly looking up in the NL Central standings at the rival Milwaukee Brewers following two straight losses to Craig Counsell's former team to start the week. The Cubs front office's urgency to make a trade was already at an all-time high. After a series loss to the Brewers (no matter the result on Wednesday), Jed Hoyer knows he has to make a move.

Chicago's most likely prospect capital in any trade for a star – outfielder Owen Caissie – has been raking at Triple-A Iowa. However, it remains unlikely that the Cubs call him up to the majors, and they proved just that on Wednesday. Chicago promoted catcher/designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros to the majors instead of Caissie, all but signaling he's heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to the deadline.

Why didn't the Chicago Cubs promote Owen Caissie?

Caissie is the Cubs best trade asset, and promoting him to the major leagues just days before the deadline could do more harm than good. First, it puts Caissie in harm's way, rather than at a level he is comfortable with. Second, odds are Caissie will continue playing well in Iowa, thus increasing his value by the day. Caissie has a .938 OPS as of this writing.

If the deadline goes by and Caissie is not traded, then the Cubs can promote him for the stretch run. He is their top prospect for a reason and can add to the club's outfield depth in August and September. However, he could also help them land a controllable starting pitcher like Mitch Keller of Edwin Cabrera, among others.

Why trading Owen Caissie could backfire for the Cubs

The Cubs are all-in at the MLB trade deadline for a reason. Kyle Tucker, who Hoyer added just this past winter via trade with the Astros, is on an expiring contract. The Cubs want to build around Tucker and prove that he should consider signing a long-term extension in Chicago. Adding a high-caliber starting pitcher and perhaps more at the deadline is a good way to do just that.

On the other side of the coin, there is no guarantee Tucker stays even if the Cubs add at the deadline. He is going to make close to $600 million on a long-term deal this winter (if not more), and it's unclear if the Ricketts' family is willing to pay that fee. Trading Caissie, a prospect who could slide into Tucker's outfield position should he leave, just to appease their current star comes with significant risk.