Cubs lost much more than a series with brutal showing against Royals

The Chicago Cubs fell to .500 since the All-Star Break with an 8-4 loss against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Normally, losing two of three against an AL Central team in July wouldn't be a big deal to the Cubs. In this case, it might be.

Chicago and Kansas City entered the three-game set in vastly different positions; the Cubs atop the NL Central alongside the Milwaukee Brewers and the Royals 10.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. One team is a World Series contender, the other is a fading playoff hopeful.

Unfortunately, by dropping two of three games, the Cubs have given the Royals more hope. Kansas City is reportedly taking things "down to the wire" as it pertains to the deadline. If the Royals start racking up wins, they may be less likely to sell.

And if the Royals are less inclined to sell, there are several trade pieces the Cubs may miss out on.

Cubs' series loss to Royals may take take several trade targets off the market

The Royals aren't the only team the Cubs can do business with at the deadline, but having them out of the picture does make a difference. Not only does it take several trade targets off the market, it increases the value of other trade targets who suddenly would populate a less dense market.

Seth Lugo is the biggest name that comes to mind. The veteran right-hander currenly sports a sub-3.00 ERA and has a player option he will likely make use of after the 2025 season. Kansas City would be better off trading him, and the Cubs would benefit from adding him to the rotation.

Lugo is not the only option, though. The Royals have several quality bullpen arms, like Carlos Estevez and even Lucas Erceg, who could add a boost to any contending bullpen. Relievers come at a premium at the trade deadline, so missing out on any of the Royals' arms would be unfortunate.

The Royals now head into a three-game set against the .500 Cleveland Guardians before taking on the disappointing Atlanta Braves. After winning two of three against Chicago, the Royals may pick up some momentum that keeps them from a fire sale at the deadline.

Unfortunately, that makes this series loss a double whammy for the Cubs. Perhaps it's time for Cubs fans to start looking at other arms that may be available on the trade block.