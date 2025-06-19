Cubs rumors: Chicago's main deadline target could be Sandy Alcantara's teammate

The biggest known secret surrounding the Chicago Cubs as they approach the trade deadline is that they're trying to upgrade their starting rotation. An ace is atop the wishlist for fans as the team is waiting on the pending return of Shōta Imanaga and while a pair of veterans have stepped up so far in 2025, the goal is to make sure there aren't any holes come October. Plus, you can never have enough pitching. The Cubs have been linked to Sandy Alcantara and one of his teammates, which could come as a surprise.

Going back to the offseason, the Cubs were involved in trade talks with the Miami Marlins for Jesus Luzardo, who was eventually shipped off to the Philadelphia Phillies. The discussions between the Cubs and Marlins got pretty deep as Jed Hoyer was reportedly on the verge of trading top outfield prospect Owen Caissie before the team received a medical report on Luzardo that nixed the deal.

That showed the Cubs were willing to take a gamble on pitching, looking at the upside of Luzardo despite his mixed track record and recent injury issues. Of course, the injury aspect caused enough concern for the Cubs to back out. Since then, MLB analysts have zeroed in on Sandy Alcantara as the best fit to add at the trade deadline, especially because the Cubs have exceeded expectations not only leading the NL Central, but competing to be one of the best teams in baseball, primed to be World Series contenders.

Will the Cubs trade for Sandy Alcantara? It's complicated

Alcantara is coming off a serious injury, returning from Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old does have a better pedigree than Luzardo though, recording a career 3.32 ERA entering 2025. At his peak, Alcantara can be the perfect pitcher to pair up with Imanaga to lead the Cubs in a deep postseason run.

Of course, there might be reservations when it comes to working out a trade for Alcantara. He's been awful outside of three starts in June this season and Alcantara will turn 30 years old in September. While some view his $17.3 million salary in 2026 and $21 million team option a bargain, that could also end up backfiring if Alcantara doesn't return to form.

The Marlins could also hold on to Alcantara through the end of the season, hoping he raises his value if he doesn't go on a great streak on the mound in the next six weeks. So, what if the Cubs circle back with the Marlins at the negotiating table, but go back to the other type of upside pitcher who will cost less to acquire?

New Cubs trade target Edward Cabrera

ESPN's Jesse Rogers recently suggested that the Cubs could aim for 27-year-old pitcher Edward Cabrera at this year's trade deadline. The right-hander is putting together an OK season with a 4.10 ERA in 11 starts with the Marlins. Maybe what makes Cabrera an even more intriguing target for the Cubs is that he's under team control through 2028 via arbitration.

Rogers didn't directly report that the Cubs are actively kicking the tires on Cabrera just yet, but during an appearance on ESPN 1000 the MLB insider did name the Marlins' starter as another pitcher to watch leading up to the trade deadline for the Cubs. h/t Bleacher Nation.

One of the main reasons that the Cubs could end up turning to the lessor known Cabrera is because other popular names just might not be available to trade for in July.

"I'm not sure they're going to go out there and get that ace," Rogers said on the Waddle & Silvy Show. "Not because they don't want to I just don't know if that is ace is going to be available." Earlier the insider revealed that many around the league don't believe the Atlanta Braves will be looking to trade Chris Sale this summer, which would take away another potential target off the board for the Cubs. As for Alcantara, teams are lukewarm on him right now.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Cabrera as the Marlins' starting pitcher primed to be traded at this year's deadline over the 2022 Cy Young winner. "Alcantara has pitched better of late and could regain his value with a strong month, but the hard-throwing Cabrera (2-2, 4.10 ERA) will be a less expensive option in terms of both prospect capital and salary, as he’s earning $1.95 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for three more years after 2025," Feinsaid wrote.

Cabrera made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2021, making seven starts during his first stint in the big leagues. In 2022, the right-hander remained a top-100 prospect and then proceeded to make 14 good starts for the Marlins, posting a 3.01 ERA in 71.2 innings.

There hasn't been much consistency out of Cabrera despite pitching in parts of five seasons now. He's either been shuttled between the majors and minors, moved to the bullpen for a brief time in 2023, and missing time because of injury in 2024. Cabrera hasn't topped the 100-inning mark yet in MLB, setting a career high in 2023 at 99.2 innings.

Edwin Cabrera's breakout potential for Cubs

So, why would the Cubs want him? Well, there's definitely untapped potential in Cabrera's arm. He's a hard-thrower, averaging nearly 97mph with his fastball, while mixing in a sinker, slider, curve ball and changeup. In 2025, Cabrera has improved his walk rate, getting it below double digits at 9.9 percent for the first time in his MLB career. He's accomplished that without sacrificing strikeouts, maintaining a 25 K% in 52.2 innings.

One of the best months of Edward Cabrera's career.



2.00 ERA in his 5 May starts (27.0 IP). pic.twitter.com/uyiC2aaK0b — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) May 31, 2025

Since the start of May, Cabrera has been excellent for the Marlins. In his last seven starts Cabrera has a 2.38 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Cabrera does come with a recent injury. In 2024, he was placed on the 60-day injured list because of a right shoulder impingement that limited him to 20 starts and 96.1 innings. His overall stats to end that season were bad, a 4.95 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. However, a closer look and you'll notice that after Cabrera knocked off the rust following his first few starts back from the IL he ended 2024 with a 3.57 ERA over his final 13 starts.

So, while everyone is focusing on the big-name targets like Sale or Alcantara, maybe a few of those arms out West if the Arizona Diamondbacks sell or out East with the Baltimore Orioles, the Cubs could shock fans by zigging toward the Cabrera route instead of zagging into the popular pitching targets.