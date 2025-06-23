Cubs Rumors: Big trade looming, old friend available, what Rizzo is up to

The Chicago Cubs continue to hold strong atop the NL Central, with a 3.5-game lead over Milwaukee in second place. The division has been far more competitive than expected this season, but Jed Hoyer finally put a real contender on the field. Kyle Tucker has lived up to his superstar billing, while Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout campaign in centerfield has turned the MVP debate on its head.

With the July 31 trade deadline coming up, Chicago has a chance to reinforce its scant weaknesses and strike genuine fear into the NL's heavyweights. Craig Counsell is a brilliant manager, a fact that is all the more apparent when he has a truly competitive roster to work with. But there is still work to be done in the front office. Now is the time for Hoyer to operate aggressively and really asset Chicago's presence in the World Series race.

Here is all the latest buzz from around the Cubs as the rumor mill churns.

Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo advises Orioles' Coby Mayo

Anthony Rizzo, a three-time All-Star and former World Series champ in Chicago, is still a free agent. It's unclear how much, if any interest exists in the 35-year-old, who finished last season with a .228 average and .637 OPS in 92 games with the New York Yankees. But in the meantime, Rizzo is keeping himself occupied by advising a young first baseman on the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles are experimenting with No. 2 prospect Coby Mayo at first base right now. It can be tough to learn a new position, but if there's a good source of advice, it's probably Rizzo — a four-time Gold Glove winner, in addition to his myriad offensive accomplishments.

As Orioles' Coby Mayo tries to stick at first base, a longtime friend has been checking in to support him: Anthony Rizzo.





"When I got drafted, (Rizzo) immediately wanted to start working out with me," Mayo told The Baltimore Sun. "He pushed to work out with me. He wanted to kind of get me in his corner, and it’s been nice to have somebody like that, a potential Hall of Famer, World Series winner, a great guy in the clubhouse, just be with him and how hard he works. He’s just an unbelievable person."

Mayo has played exclusively at first base for the O's since Ryan Mountcastle went down with an injury in May. He played 73 minor league games at third base since being drafted, compared to 307 at his "natural" position of third base. There is still a steep learning curve for Mayo, but he looks comfortable at first. He's at zero outs above average on the season, essentially a net neutral in the field, which is great if his bat carries him as expected.

Rizzo probably isn't on the Cubs' radar in free agency, but it's good to know he is still providing value in the league, even when he's struggling to find a team of his own.

Reds DFA former Cubs third baseman Jeimer Candelario

The Cincinnati Reds DFA's Jeimer Candelario on Monday after he was activiated from the IL. It's a depressing end to Candelario's briefs Reds tenure. He hit .113 with a .410 OPS and two home runs in 22 games with Cincinnati this season. Now, the 31-year-old hits the open market.



Is Candelario an option for the Cubs, the team he began his career with (and rejoined briefly in 2023)? Well, probably not. Michael Busch has settled in nicely as the full-time first baseman, while Matt Shaw will get a long leash at third. Ben Cowles, Chicago's No. 22 prospect, feels awfully close to his big-league debut, too.

Candelario was an extra-bases machine at his peak. He led MLB in doubles back in 2021, with a commendable .795 OPS. Those days are in the past, however. It's been a while since Candelario performed at or above replacement level in the big leagues, so he could be heading for a minor league, prove-it contract if nothing opens up soon.

Cubs expected to trade for starting pitcher in next 7-10 days

We've known for a while that Chicago wants to upgrade the starting rotation. Shōta Imanaga's return is a boon, but the Cubs still lack depth with Justin Steele and Javier Assad on the IL. Plus, with Kyle Tucker only locked up for one year, now is the time to go all-out — even if it means swinging for another rental in the rotation.

The timeline appears to be condensing. 670 The Score's Bruce Levine believes the Cubs will acquire a pitcher within the next 7-10 days.

Most stars aren't dealt until the very final days leading up to the July 31 deadline, but Chicago can use all the help it can get. Sooner than later, ideally. Given the strength of the Cubs' farm system and the severity of the need, it shouldn't be too hard for Hoyer to get something across the finish line early. It feels like Chicago is finally operating with the seriousness of a title threat, which should scare the rest of the National League.

As for who this trade will involve? Fans will dream of Sandy Alcántara or Freddy Peralta, but more of a back-end depth piece may be more realistic.