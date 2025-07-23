Cubs seem hellbent on making a trade deadline deal they'll quickly regret

The Chicago Cubs have plenty of options at the MLB trade deadline, and after falling behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings, they need to have intent behind their urgency. Jed Hoyer knows the time is now to deliver, especially with offseason trade acquisition Kyle Tucker likely reaching free agency this winter. Chicago needs starting pitching, which is where their primary focus ought to be. However, half of the players they've been linked to thus far (if not more) won't make much of a difference in their postseason rotation.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked the Cubs to the likes of Sandy Alcantara, Charlie Morton, Zac Gallen and more – all of whom are in the midst of some of the worst seasons of their careers. Other pitchers, such as Mitch Keller and even Edwin Cabrera, could have a part to play in the postseason race to come. However, Hoyer must act wisely if the Cubs are to overcome the Brewers and make a run at the NL pennant.

Who should the Chicago Cubs pursue at the MLB trade deadline?

If the Cubs are as all-in as reports claim them to be this July, then they ought to trade for a pitcher who has already proven himself this season. Keller in particular has been linked to the Cubs for weeks, and while trading with a division rival is never easy, the Pirates are willing to play ball. Chicago can trade Owen Caissie to Pittsburgh in return. The young outfielder is the exact kind of position player the Pirates are lacking in their farm system. In Keller, the Cubs would receive a late-20's starting pitcher who is signed long term on a team-friendly contract. Even if money isn't their primary motivating factor, it sure doesn't hurt matters.

Cabrera also makes a lot of sense for the Cubs if the Marlins are willing to trade him. Miami is intent on rebuilding through their farm system once again, and even they have to know Sandy Alcantara won't demand the type of return they once hoped. Alcantara has been brutal this season, and he won't suddenly turn around his season at Wrigley. Cabrera, meanwhile, projects as a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher and is signed through the 2028 season much like Keller.

Cubs have to avoid falling for a trade deadline trap

Alcantara, for one, is not the same pitcher he once was. Until he figures out what is ailing him in Miami, he is not worth the assets it would take to acquire him, even on the cheap. Zac Gallen has had a tough season as well, and while some of his peripheral statistics suggest he can turn it around rather quickly...the Cubs need more proof. Chicago is working on a half-season timeline with Tucker, and Hoyer knows it.

There is always next season in Chicago, but the Cubs have won just one World Series in the last century-plus. Complacency has no place at Wrigley Field.