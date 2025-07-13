Cubs surging prospect all but confirmed to be traded before the deadline

The Chicago Cubs have a decision to make about Owen Caissie, the organization's top prospect and red hot outfielder. They could trade him at the deadline or in the next year to capitalize on their championship window. But if they don’t sign Kyle Tucker, is there a possibility he’s an Opening Day call up and becomes part of the team’s championship aspirations?

According to Bob Nightengale, it seems more likely that he’s headed to being traded. Caissie isn’t playing into rumors and is just focused on swinging a hot bat and controlling what he can control. And right now, what he can control is how much pressure he puts on the organization to believe in him if he keeps this hot streak up.

Per MiLB.com, Caissie is currently slashing .278/.386/.575 over 73 games. He also has 19 home runs and 42 RBI. This is the type of production you love to see from the top prospect in your organization. It’s more reason why the Cubs shouldn’t be ready to cash on his potential and maybe save it for themselves.

Chicago Cubs have an important decision to make about Owen Caissie and it could have collateral damage

Caissie was supposed to be part of the deal between the Miami Marlins and the Cubbies for Jesus Luzardo, but Luzardo’s issues with his medical halted the trade move and Caissie stayed with the Cubs organization. Maybe that was a sign that he’s worth keeping around and not flipping for veteran talent.

The Cubs showed patience in Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was dealt from the New York Mets in a deal for Javier Baez years ago. Now Crow-Armstrong is a key piece in why the Cubs are NL Central division leaders. Do the Cubs really want to take that chance with Caissie too?

Can the Cubs afford to part ways with Owen Caissie?

He’s playing extremely well and is proving he could be the future or the Cubs. They could go and trade for a proven veteran and not have to worry about having early ebbs and flows. But what if they don’t win right now? Then they traded away a player that could help them win now and be part of their future.

Chicago is probably leaning toward trading Caissie to capitalize on right now. If it comes down to it, the Cubs can always trade for Caissie again once he develops. Hopefully, if they do trade him, they don’t regret it down the road.

Caissie is trending toward being ready for MLB right now. That means he has a lot more value than most prospects. It gives Chicago something to think about before pulling the trigger. Either way, they have to be all in on the move. Second guessing it will only make it worse.