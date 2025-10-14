Cubs just gave the Tigers their best reason yet to trade Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has evolved from a ninth-round pick to one of the league’s top pitchers, a reliable lefty who mows down opposing hitters and is on track to win his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

Unfortunately for Tigers fans, they may have seen the last of Skubal representing the home team at Comerica Park. With Skubal set to become a free agent after next season, the baseball world is understandably asking if the Tigers will extend the two-time All-Star or consider trading him this winter.

Tigers executive Scott Harris didn’t help matters on Monday when asked if the organization would part ways with Skubal.

“I can’t comment on our players being traded,” Harris told reporters. “I can’t comment on free agents. I can’t comment on other teams’ players. I’m going to respond by just not actually commenting on it.”

Harris acknowledged that he understands that reporters need to ask about the rumors, but he added, “General comments tend to get chopped up and forced into narratives.”

Whether or not you personally believe that the Tigers should trade Skubal, we’re sure that the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs would each personally vouch for the positives and negatives of such a move.

The Tigers can learn from the Astros and Cubs in a potential Tarik Skubal trade

SEVEN straight strikeouts

TEN through 4 innings



Tarik Skubal is a man on a mission right now! #ALDS — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2025

We have to imagine that the Tigers would net a massive haul in any trade involving Skubal, who has pitched to a 2.39 ERA and a 571-82 K-BB ratio in 467 2/3 innings since the start of 2023. Pitchers like Skubal don’t grow on trees, especially not when he’s provided the Tigers with 13.0 bWAR over the last two years.

“He’s the best pitcher in baseball,” Harris said. “It would be arrogant and tone-deaf for me to claim that we can do all this stuff without him.

But?

“But on the other hand,” Harris continued, “it’s also offensive to the other players in the clubhouse to treat us as a one-player team.”

POV: you are facing Tarik Skubal 😬 — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2025

The Cubs went all-in for Tucker last offseason, giving up third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-handed starter Hayden Wesneski, and infielder Cam Smith; Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both considered Smith a top-60 prospect, while Baseball Prospectus ranked him No. 20 entering the season.

We’re skeptical that Tucker will re-sign with the Cubs, even more so after the Wrigley Field faithful booed him this past summer. Although Tucker earned All-Star honors and provided the Cubs with 4.5 bWAR, his .841 OPS marked his lowest in four years. Most importantly, the Cubs didn’t make it beyond the NLDS, despite adding Tucker, who managed a single RBI (via a solo homer) in 32 postseason plate appearances.

We’re not going to speculate too much on who or what the Tigers could acquire if they made Skubal available, though it’s fair to assume they’d land at least one consensus top-30 prospect. That alone should be enough for the Tigers to weigh the possibility of trading Skubal, especially if a contender like the New York Yankees or Seattle Mariners is open to emptying their farm system.