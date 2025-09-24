David Fry hit in face by 99 mph Tarik Skubal pitch in terrifying scene in Cleveland

The high-octane energy at Progressive Field for the Cleveland Guardians-Detroit Tigers matchup with the AL Central hanging in the balance quickly turned into a scary scene in the bottom of the sixth inning. With Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, the Guardians already had cut the lead to 2-1 with runners on first and third and no outs with DH David Fry coming to the plate.

After a couple of pitches, though, Fry tried to catch the Tigers defense slipping and square around for a bunt. As he squared around late, though, Skubal uncorked a 99 mph fastball to the inside. The ball then came in right at Fry's face and, while they said on the broadcast that the ball hit the DH's bat first, it ultimately ended up hitting Fry right in the face.

There is a non-close-up video of the pitch and the aftermath, but you'll need to keep scrolling to see it just in case anyone needs a trigger warning for a legitimately terrifying scene in Cleveland.

Guardians DH David Fry hit in the face by 99 mph Tarik Skubal fastball

You've been warned, so here's a look at the pitch and the scarily quiet scene that took place late in Tigers-Guardians.

Oh my god, I hope David Fry is okay. What a terrible scene in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/00Kx2JOSYF — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) September 24, 2025

Perhaps the most jarring part of the scene was Skubal's reaction almost before the ball even reached the plate and Fry. He threw his hat and glove and immediately looked as if he was going to be sick after it happened. And that was only made scarier and more unsettling with Fry just lying on the ground with his hands over his face.

Eventually, the cart came out to pick up Fry, quite quickly, and he was able to sit up under his own power, though there was considerable blood on the towel he was using to hold his face.

More to come on this story.