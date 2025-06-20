David Ortiz savage shot at Rafael Devers is rightly called out by Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers out of nowhere to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a package that looks entirely too underwhelming. Red Sox fans are not happy, and understandably so. Rather than side with a frustrated fan base, Red Sox legend David Ortiz went out of his way to criticize Devers, and he wound up taking a far-too-hypocritical shot at the former Red Sox third baseman.

David Ortiz taking a shot at Rafael Devers on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/X86OmfMc8O — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 20, 2025

Ortiz posed with his iconic No. 34 and called the Red Sox the "Best organization in baseball." While there's nothing wrong with that, what he said on the bottom right is what will tick Red Sox fans off.

"The thing is that to have some like this at boston you have to just not be a hitter you have to be the full package a all the way around player... go sox."

Essentially, Ortiz criticized Devers for being too one-dimensional as a player and said that's why he didn't end up getting his number celebrated in the same way as Ortiz. This criticism coming from Ortiz, out of anyone, is hilarious and hypocritical.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

David Ortiz had no reason to bash Rafael Devers

I'm not going to sit here and say Rafael Devers is an all-around superstar. He's an otherworldly hitter, but his defense at the hot corner left a lot to be desired. The Red Sox probably should've handled making Devers a full-time DH a bit better, but they were justified in doing so, considering how subpar he is in the field. Devers being an offense-only superstar sounds a lot like a different Red Sox legend. That legend is Ortiz.

I must assume David Ortiz believes being an all-around player means making your way "all-around" the bases. No other explanation. https://t.co/MBoJRaUTQx — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) June 20, 2025

Ortiz is literally only known for what he did with his bat. He's in the Hall of Fame because of what he did with his bat.

Ortiz is one of the greatest hitters in Red Sox and MLB history. He's in the Hall of Fame because of what he did with his bat. However, what else did Ortiz do? He played some first base, but those appearances only came in National League parks when National League teams didn't have the DH. It's not as if Ortiz provided any value on the base paths either. I mean, he was nicknamed Big Papi for a reason. He's the legend he is because of his bat.

Red Sox fans are right to question David Ortiz

Well, if Ortiz was able to get his number retired as a DH only, why could Devers not follow in his footsteps? I'm not here to say Devers is as good as Ortiz was as a hitter, but he's already had an outstanding career, and is only 28 years old. He was committed to playing another eight years in Beantown before the trade.

I love Papi a while lot, but HE of all people can't be saying that — アンディ (@a_fields022) June 20, 2025

“You have to just not be a hitter” my brother in Christ you are DAVID ORTIZ — Mister. Biberty🍀 (@MrLiberty1776) June 20, 2025

David Ortiz was only a hitter what is he talking about 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Andrew. (@ProudMasshoIe) June 20, 2025

It'd be a valid reason for the Red Sox to trade a player they viewed as a DH in the middle of a contract set to pay him upwards of $300 million, but a player like Ortiz bashing Devers for being a DH is just insane. He was better off just keeping his mouth shut and staying out of it.