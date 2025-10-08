David Ross' path back to MLB relevance puts even more pressure on Cubs, Counsell

Eight teams remain alive in the postseason race, but for the vast majority of MLB, the offseason is underway. No, trades and free agency signings aren't allowed, but managerial firings and hiring certainly are. One former manager hoping to get one of the several openings is former Chicago Cubs skipper David Ross. His path back to managerial prominence could put even more pressure on his former employer and his successor, Craig Counsell.

"Should the O’s choose to focus on managerial experience after the rookie Hyde, David Ross, whotold The Athletic last week he wanted to manage again, is an intriguing possibility. Ross could also be a fit for Atlanta, though the Braves have not yet begun asking permission for interviews as of Monday," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal specifically links Ross to the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, two of the most desirable openings out there.

David Ross can get ultimate revenge on Cubs, Craig Counsell, by joining Orioles, Braves

Ross spent four years as the Cubs' manager, and while he never led them to the postseason in a full 162-game season, he did seemingly have them on the right track by helping them win 83 games in 2023 before suddenly being let go to make room for Counsell. While it's a business, some would argue Ross was done dirty.

For him to gain revenge on his former employer and his successor, he'll have to win. Getting any of the 30 managerial openings is a gift, but let's be real - they are not all created equally. I'd argue that the Braves and Orioles' openings are the two best out there for possible managers.

Both of these teams missed the postseason in 2025, but it wouldn't be shocking at all to see them get back to October in 2026. They both have strong cores in place, locked in for several years to come, making them ideal landing spots for any manager.

Cubs must find way to win to quiet outside noise

Counsell signed the richest deal a manager has ever signed when he ditched the Brewers for their rivals. The richest contract comes with clear expectations, and it's safe to say Counsell hasn't met them. I mean, they made the playoffs this season, but are on the verge of getting sent home early in the NLDS by the Milwaukee Brewers, and they won the same number of games in Counsell's first Cubs year as they did in Ross's final year.

The Cubs didn't give Counsell the money they did to play second fiddle in the NL Central or to not come even close to winning a Pennant. The longer their underwhelming play sustains, the more the pressure will continue to rise.

Ross heading to Baltimore or Atlanta (or anywhere else) and finding ways to lead his team to wins wouldn't be a great look at all, especially while, overall, the Counsell tenure has been a bit of a bust. For the Cubs to quiet outside noise, they're going to have to win games. That's the bottom line. Ross finding success will only raise the stakes in the Windy City.