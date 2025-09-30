Decisions, decisions: These 3 looming free agents might as well opt out now with Pete Alonso

In the minutes after being eliminated from postseason contention, the New York Mets sat at their lockers and were stunned. Players said goodbye. Players wondered what could be next for the franchise while some wondered aloud where they might be next season.

One of those players: Pete Alonso.

Alonso was asked whether he would opt in or opt out of his contract. He said he’ll opt out, paving the way for another offseason of uncertainty for the veteran slugger. So which other players could join Alonso on the free agent market? Let’s look at three players who could opt out of their contracts after the season.

Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres

Just before the All-Star break, Suarez changed agents and is now represented by Bryce Dixon. The expectation is that he has his eyes on free agency and could opt out of his contract.

Suarez, 34, posted a 2.97 ERA in 70 appearances this season. He’s been one of the more dominant relievers in baseball since joining the Padres, with the right-hander recording a 2.91 ERA in four seasons (206 games). And on the free-agent market, Suarez should attract massive interest on a multi-year contract.

Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees

When the Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, it always felt destined to be a one-year marriage. And after Bellinger’s strong season, it’s now virtually a lock he opts out of his contract and tests free agency.

Just look at his production from this season. In 152 games, he hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. His 5 bWAR was the second-best of his career and his best since 2023 when he posted a 4.8 bWAR with the Cubs. It’s possible that he returns to the Bronx, but the interest in Bellinger could lead to a bidding war in free agency.

Michael King, San Diego Padres

Another Padre! And this one is a bit more uncertain than Suarez.

Had he been healthy throughout the regular season, this would have been a no-brainer decision for King to opt out. In 2025, he missed time with a pinched nerve in his right shoulder, right shoulder stiffness and left knee inflammation. It limited him to only 15 starts, though he posted a 3.44 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.

The guess here is the interest in King will be widespread in free agency, making his decision to decline his end of a mutual option that much easier. King should do very well in free agency.