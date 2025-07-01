Diamondbacks infielder Nicky Lopez opts out of contract

Infielder Nicky Lopez is opting out of his minor-league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a source said.

Lopez, 30, signed with the Chicago Cubs in February this season, but opted out after not making the Opening Day roster. He signed a major-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, only to be designated for assignment after four games. He returned to the Cubs on a major-league contract, but was designated for assignment after 14 games, and latched on with the Diamondbacks afterwards.

Nicky Lopez could have a market following Diamondbacks exit

In 24 games with Triple-A Reno, Lopez hit .267/.303/.317 with a .620 OPS. In Reno, he's played every infield position and left field in addition to being a designated hitter.

Across seven seasons in the majors, Lopez has hit .245/.310/.311 with seven home runs and 153 RBI. He's spent time with the Kansas City Royals (five seasons), Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves in addition to the Cubs and Angels.

Because Lopez performed admirably with the Diamondbacks Triple-A team, there could be a market for him prior to the MLB trade deadline, especially if he's willing to prove himself in a contender's farm system.

What would Nicky Lopez bring to a contending team?

At 30, Lopez's best years are likely behind him. His best season came with the Royals in 2021, when he played in 151 games and put up 4.4 bWAR. He is not the same player he once was, and has struggled to make much of an impact at the plate in recent years. However, he's a sound defender at multiple infield positions, which does bring with it some value for contending teams in need of depth at second base, shortstop or third base.