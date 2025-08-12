Dodgers are starting to sound like the real little brothers as NL West lead shrinks

The Los Angeles Dodgers looked like surefire favorites to win the World Series again after an eventful offseason where they continued to add top players to their roster. On paper, it looked like they would cruise to another world series title, and an NL West title. For most of the season, they had a stranglehold for first place in the division.

But as of late, the Dodgers have been struggling mightily. On Monday night, the Dodgers lost 7-4 to the Los Angeles Angels. With this loss, the Dodgers only have a one-game lead in the NL West over the surging San Diego Padres, who won seven of their last 10 games.

The Dodgers once had a division lead as high as nine games this season. And let's just say, the Dodgers have been paying attention to the standings.

"I don’t think anyone is blind to the fact that the standings are the standings," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, h/t MLB.com's Sonja Chen. "It’s gotten a lot more interesting. So we’ve got to go out there and play good baseball.

“I definitely think that our guys are starting to feel that urgency. It’s been long enough of middling baseball -- as far as overall team wins and losses."

And just like that, the Dodgers are beginning to panic as the Padres, who have been called the "little brothers" to the reigning champions for years.

Dodgers beginning to sound like little brothers to Padres as division lead shrinks

The Padres haven't experienced much success in their recent history division-wise. Since 2013, the Dodgers have won the division championship 11 times. The last time the Padres claimed that crown was back in 2006. Hence the talk of being the Dodgers' "little brothers." That even comes from non-Dodgers figures.

There's no overlooking that the Dodgers have had to overcome plenty of injuries this season, especially to their starting rotation. Even so, the talent is just too much for them to endure this kind of a skid.

Meanwhile, the Padres were the most aggressive buyer at the trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller did not hesitate in giving up multiple top prospects to help them add top talent and make a push for their first World Series championship. The players they brought in include designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Ramon Laureano, and closer Mason MIller.

Now, they are in striking distance to take the lead and, possibly, never look back. They could do so and pad a lead this weekend when the Dodgers and Padres go head-to-head in San Diego.