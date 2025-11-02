Dodgers can secure a historic dynasty by adding these 4 free agents in another spending spree

The Toronto Blue Jays came very close, but at the end of the day, the team everyone expected to win entering the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers, did in fact secure their second straight World Series victory. Now, with three World Series wins in the last six years and five World Series appearances in the last nine years, the Dodgers have clearly built a dynasty. And the scariest thing for the other 29 fan bases to come to terms with is that there's no reason to assume they're going to slow down anytime soon.

The Dodgers' core is not going anywhere, and without a salary cap in place, nothing is stopping Los Angeles from making the best team in baseball even better. Of course, the other 30 teams can spend as much as they want as well, but no team has shown a willingness to go above and beyond quite as much as the Dodgers have.

There might not be a Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to hit the open market this winter, but L.A. can still add to its dynasty by signing these four players this offseason.

RHP Robert Suarez

Boy, this would really be something. Robert Suarez has spent all four years of his big-league career with the San Diego Padres, and during that time, he's established himself as one of the best closers in the National League. Given how lackluster this Dodgers' bullpen was in 2025, why not give Suarez a look?

One year after recording 36 saves, Suarez racked up a league-leading 40 saves in 2025. His 76 saves in the last two years lead the Majors, and he has a sub-3.00 ERA in that span as well. The Dodgers' signing of fellow former Padres reliever Tanner Scott didn't age well, but relievers can be very volatile. Who's to say Suarez won't thrive in Dodger Blue and that Scott won't bounce back in 2026?

Suarez is one of the best relievers available, and signing him away from the Padres would be the cherry on top.

INF Bo Bichette

Speaking of stealing stars away from rivals, why not Bo Bichette? Toronto Blue Jays fans are reeling following their crushing World Series defeat, and the Dodgers can add insult to injury by signing Bichette, arguably the best infielder available.

Bichette, as Dodgers fans saw in the World Series when he was playing nowhere near 100 percent, is such a good hitter. He finished tied for second in hits during the regular season despite missing much of September due to injury, and he's recorded 175 or more hits in four of the last five years. Bichette just rakes, and is often even better with runners in scoring position.

Sure, defense is a bit of a concern, but the Dodgers don't have to play him at shortstop with Mookie Betts there. Bichette can take over at second base or even third base if Max Muncy departs, and would give this star-studded lineup yet another big bat for teams to worry about.

RHP Edwin Diaz

As great as Suarez is, Edwin Diaz is a tier above, and might just be the best reliever in the game right now. He only had 28 saves on a bad New York Mets team this season, but Diaz only blew three saves and had a 1.63 ERA in 62 appearances. He struck out 98 batters in 66.1 innings of work, and he had a sub-1.00 ERA in his 50 appearances after April. Diaz allowed six earned runs in 54.1 innings of work in that span, a downright absurd number.

Diaz wasn't quite as dominant in 2024, but he was also coming off a major knee injury that cost him his entire 2023 season. Prior to that injury, Diaz had one of the best years a reliever has had in recent memory. 2025 proved he is still that guy when fully healthy.

As mentioned above, relievers are incredibly volatile, but Diaz is as close to a sure thing as there is in the ninth inning right now. If the Dodgers want more reliability at the back end of their bullpen, they'll consider splurging on Diaz.

OF Kyle Tucker

The bullpen was obviously the biggest Achilles heel for the 2025 Dodgers, but outfield is an area of concern as well. Teoscar Hernandez will factor into one corner, and even after his brutal postseason, Andy Pages likely has a starting job, but what about the third outfield spot? Michael Conforto struggled so mightily as a primary outfielder during the regular season that he didn't even make their postseason roster. Kiké Hernandez will forever be known as a postseason legend, but he's not an everyday outfielder at this stage of his career. With that, why not go after Kyle Tucker?

He'll be the highest-paid player of this year's free agency class, but who cares if you're the Dodgers? They have seemingly infinite resources, and can always defer part of his contract if they choose. He's a near-lock to leave the Chicago Cubs, so Los Angeles is perfectly positioned to make a move.

Tucker might not be Juan Soto, but ever since he received down-ballot MVP votes in 2021, he ranks tied for ninth in the Majors in wRC+ (143) and tenth in fWAR (23.4) among qualified position players. He is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world, and surrounding him with the stars in this lineup might make him even better.