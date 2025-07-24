Dodgers cocky deadline approach should alienate the rest of baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers want to add at the MLB trade deadline. Namely, the Dodgers need starting pitching, thanks to injuries to the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Michael Kopech and more. It's not just the Dodgers rotation, but pitching staff as a whole, that needs reinforcements. No matter how many high-priced arms Los Angeles brings in, they seemingly always have to fill the void come the deadline. However, they are only willing to do so on their terms.

The Dodgers are reportedly willing to part with MLB-ready talent, such as right-handed pitcher Dustin May. The only reason May is playing a role on this Dodgers team is due to injuries. Last season, under similar circumstances, May made nine starts and posted a sub-2 ERA. Rather than giving him an even bigger role in 2025, May has taken a massive step back. In 18 starts this season, May has an ERA just under 5.00.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could trade Dustin May

Ken Rosenthal pointed out the issue the Dodgers could run into when trying to use May as a piece to build a trade package around:

"May, though, would have only so much value as a rental with a 4.73 ERA. The Dodgers’ difficulties keeping pitchers healthy also might make them reluctant to move a starter who is second on the team in innings pitched," Rosenthal wrote. "May could serve, as he did successfully on Monday, as a bulk pitcher behind Shohei Ohtani."

Another issue with trading May is that, while he has left much to be desired on the mound this season, he has eaten innings for a team with a large amount of pitching staff injuries. If the Dodgers trade away one of their only healthy starting pitchers, they risk having one less reliable arm when it matters most. And, as Rosenthal hinted at, as the Dodgers get healthier they can always use May as a long reliever out of the bullpen behind players like Ohtani, who is unlikely to pitch long outings.

Dustin May won't fetch the trade return the Dodgers think it will

What's most disturbing about this most recent Dodgers report is that they seem to think they can get away with it. Whether trading May at this point in the season is a good idea or not, it doesn't change the fact that he doesn't have much trade value! In fact, this entire article is a waste because any Dodgers trade package centered around May would cause a rival GM to hang up the phone.

Andrew Friedman is one of the best executives in all of baseball. He surely knows this, and will have to do a lot better than May to land the pitching reinforcements he needs by July 31.