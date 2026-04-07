Dodgers exposed the Blue Jays greatest flaws in World Series rematch

Despite offensive efforts, the Blue Jays lack the depth and reliability to compete with powerhouse teams like the Dodgers, raising concerns about their championship readiness.

In the end, the most anticipated matchup of the early MLB season wound up basically done and dusted by the fifth inning. Things can get out of hand awfully quickly against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the Toronto Blue Jays learned the hard way in a 14-2 rout to open this World Series rematch at Rogers Centre.

You never want to make too much out of a single game out of 162, and even the very best teams will have very bad nights. But the problem for Toronto is that it's not just one game. It's now five losses in a row, including four to the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox, and Max Scherzer left after just two innings on Monday night with what the team is calling forearm tendonitis — the fifth Jays starter to get bit by the injury bug already this season.

No, Toronto shouldn't panic because they lost one game in which their starting pitcher left early. They should panic because the Dodgers showed everybody just how far the Jays are from being championship-ready right now, and things could get worse before they get better.

Injuries have pushed the Blue Jays pitching staff to the brink

Max Scherzer in the dugout before a game against the Athletics at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If you're looking for silver linings, neither Scherzer nor manager John Schneider appear particularly worried about the injury long term. Then again, arm injuries are arm injuries for a 41-year-old whose body has been slowly breaking down over the last few seasons, and Schneider saying that he's "fairly to quite fairly confident" that Scherzer will make his next starter doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

Neither does what Scherzer had to say after the game.

“Given the state of our team and our pitching staff, those were explicit directions," he said of the decision to remove himself from the game, per MLB.com. "You cannot hurt yourself. You can’t take a risk. It’s much better to be talking about this today after this start, a little forearm strain, versus a forearm strain. We’re not talking about that.”

"A little forearm strain" can become something bigger in a hurry, especially someone of Scherzer's age and recent injury history. And the fact that the Jays are trying desperately to keep Scherzer in bubble wrap is a testament to how threadbare this pitching staff is right now. Trey Yesavage should return soon after being slowed in his buildup this spring, but he's also a young arm coming off a record workload last year. Cody Ponce is on the 60-day IL and might be done for the year after suffering a knee injury. Shane Bieber could be back by May, but the fact that he's just beginning to ramp up is concerning given his past elbow issues. Jose Berrios was a question mark even before hitting the IL.

That's a laundry list, and leaves just the ever-reliable Kevin Gausman and the ever-schizophrenic Dylan Cease as starters Toronto can rely on every five days. The Jays simply don't have the horses to keep a team like the Dodgers in check for a game, let alone a series, and a frustrating offseason — and, yes, more injuries — have left them without a lineup that can pick up the slack.

Toronto's offense isn't good enough to keep pace with the Dodgers

Kazuma Okamoto reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Not for lack of trying, admittedly. Ross Atkins appeared to do his level best to lure Kyle Tucker to Toronto, only for the Dodgers to swoop in with a short-term deal at a ridiculous AAV and poach yet another star. The pursuit of Tucker also appeared to cost the Jays a reunion with Bo Bichette, who left for the Mets on a similar contract.

The upshot is that a Jays offense that was among the very best in baseball last season wound up more or less running back the same thing but slightly worse. A potential rebound from Anthony Santander in year two in Toronto offered some reason for optimism ... until he went down with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the second half.

This team was already missing another bat to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the losses of both Bichette and Santander have left the first baseman largely on an island. The one notable offseason addition, Kazuma Okamoto, has shown real pop but is also striking out at an unsustainable 41.9 percent clip. Regression was always going to hit the role players who all excelled for Toronto last season, and now there's nothing to cushion the fall.

Which wouldn't have hurt so much if the Jays had a starting five of Gausman, Cease, Yesavage, Bieber and Ponce, with Scherzer, Berrios and Eric Lauer behind them. But only three of those names are currently healthy, which has combined to create a crisis point. There's still plenty of time, of course, and the good news is that other AL East rivals in Baltimore and Boston are also struggling out of the gate. After coming so close to a title last season, though, the bar is higher than that, and the Dodgers showed them just how out of reach it is at the moment.