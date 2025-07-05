Dodgers fans have a new Astros villain to hate who doesn't need a trash can

The Houston Astros made the trip out to Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving Dodgers fans reason to boo Jose Altuve for three straight days. Yes, it was eight years ago, but Dodgers fans haven't forgiven the Astros for cheating in the 2017 World Series, nor should they. Altuve will be public enemy No. 1 at Chavez Ravine until he retires, but he isn't the only player Dodgers fans can't stand. Christian Walker is another player Dodgers fans ought to boo every time he steps up to the plate.

Walker was not part of the 2017 Astros, so he doesn't need to be booed for that reason, but he hasn't needed to cheat to torment the Dodgers for quite some time now.

An Astros player not involved in the 2017 scandal hitting a home run at Dodger Stadium might not seem like a big deal on the surface, but Walker has put up ridiculous numbers against the Dodgers, particularly in Los Angeles. Friday's two-run shot was Walker's sixth straight appearance at Dodger Stadium in which he's homered, and it gives him 20 in Los Angeles since 2018. That's eight more home runs than any visiting player has hit at Dodger Stadium in that span. Just utter domination.

Walker, who already set a record by homering at Dodger Stadium 6 consecutive games, now has 20 career HR at Dodger Stadium since the start of 2018.

Christian Walker is the least-discussed Dodgers villian

It didn't get much national attention at the time since Walker played for eight seasons with the small-ish market Arizona Diamondbacks, but during his days in the NL West, Walker had plenty of chances to put up numbers against the Dodgers, and he's done just that.

Walker's home run was his 28th against the Dodgers, the most he's hit against any other team in his career. The only team close to that mark is the Colorado Rockies, who play their home games at the altitude-aided Coors Field.

Walker's 20 home runs at Dodger Stadium are his most at any ballpark that isn't Chase Field by a wide margin. Coors Field is the only other park where he's gone deep more than six times.

What's astonishing about this is that the Dodgers have been dominant ever since Walker emerged as a key contributor in 2019. Even with some of the best pitching in the game, they can't seem to get this guy out, no matter the uniform he wears. At some point, the team just has to tip its cap to him.

Guys like Altuve and Manny Machado get more attention due to the cheating scandal and the teams they play on, but Walker is up there among biggest Dodgers villians.

Astros fans hope Dodger Stadium helps kickstarts breakout

Walker developed into a star in the latter half of his Diamondbacks tenure, but since signing a three-year, $60 million deal with Houston this past offseason, he's looked like a shell of his star self. He entered Friday's action slashing .223/.284/.361 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 84 games. His 82 WRC+ tied him for 142nd out of 157 qualified position players entering the day.

Perhaps a trip to Dodger Stadium, a stadium Walker is extremely comfortable in, can be what gets him going. An Astros team that continues to be without Yordan Alvarez can certainly use his big bat.

The Astros are going to win Friday's game in lopsided fashion. Walking out of Chavez Ravine, potentially with a series win and a revived Walker, would be quite the outcome, and would make Dodgers fans sick to their stomachs. Hey, at least it's not Altuve, right?