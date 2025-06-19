Keep politics out of sports until the Dodgers face federal lawsuit for helping people

Story updated on July 2 to reflect a lawsuit filed by America First Legal against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have been sued by a conservative legal group founded by Stephen Miller. As you can read in the below report, the Dodgers did not allow immigration officers access to one of their parking lots. Since then, ICE denied they were ever on the premises, while the Dodgers said verbatim they asked the government agency to leave upon arrival.

Per The Athletic, "the complaint was filed Monday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by America First Legal." The suit is in relation to the Dodgers DEI efforts, and ultimately does have at least something to do with the team's decision to turn immigration officials away, as the lawsuit reportedly mentions that action several times in the complaint.

Why are the Dodgers facing a federal lawsuit?

Again, per The Athletic, AFL singled out one part of the Dodgers website which promised “to create a culture where diverse voices and experiences are valued.” The AFL considers this in violation of the President Trump's anti-DEI initiatives.

“The DEI mission statement indicates that the Dodgers are incorporating DEI into its workplace in quantifiable ways with identifiable goals to achieve ‘success,’ which appears to entail engaging in unlawful discriminatory hiring, training, and recruitment,” AFL stated in its complaint.

What the Dodgers are trying to do with their so-called DEI initiatives, and what ownership did by turning back immigration officers from their property just a few weeks ago, is help people. At the very least, they are not going to allow their inaction to hurt people, which is the bare minimum for human existence these days.

The Dodgers, owned by Guggenheim Partners, could very well cave to the Trump administration and this conservative action legal group in the coming weeks. However, their very simple act of, again, donating to charities in underprivileged groups such as Black Action Network and Women’s Opportunity Network, or fans impacted by the immigration raids in Los Angeles, is the bare minimum. The Dodgers know their fans come from all communities, and may not simply represent those the Trump administration caveats to.

There was a time not so long ago – the years in which NFL athletes were kneeling during the National Anthem – when I was told to keep sports and politics separate. Heck, I still receive those emails every now and then about other subjects. Yet, we have little choice but to do the opposite this year, during this presidential administration specifically, when ICE shows up at an MLB stadium. That was the Dodgers reality on Thursday morning, the same day the team was set to announce their plans for assistance to immigrant communities impacted by the recent events in Los Angeles. This was all per a team spokesperson, and available to the public. The next morning, ICE rang.

What's the correct response when the government shows up at your doorstep hoping to round up undocumented immigrants? There isn't one. For now, all we have is social media photographs and confirmed reports from Jack Harris and Fabian Ardaya ICE agents attempted to access Dodger Stadium this morning. They were denied by the team, though we don't have the full timeline of events or reasoning just yet.

ICE agents at Dodger Stadium: What we know

What we know is quite simple. ICE agents tried to access the Dodger Stadium parking lot this morning. The timing offers a peek into a dystopian reality, in which immigration agents used a private program meant to help immigrants as a means to round up those who have yet to receive permanent residence.

Per reporters, the Dodgers asked ICE to leave and did not agree to be used as collateral by any government agency, let alone one whose sole purpose is to hit a people quota. As far as we can tell ICE is no longer in the Dodger Stadium parking lot, which is majority owned by the current ownership group. Former team owner Frank McCourt owns a percentage of these lots, but he is not the ultimate decision-maker.

ICE has claimed they were not at Dodger Stadium in a statement on X. The Dodgers statement, which can be read below, maintains that ICE was in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Multiple video accounts from verified reporters also say that ICE was in attendance.

Why this moment hits differently in L.A., and for the Dodgers

Los Angeles has been a target for the Trump administration, and a flashpoint for every American. Regardless on how you, the reader, feel about this issue, you're likely aware of the ICE raids and subsequent protests that occurred in L.A. over the last few weeks. Trump sent in the National Guard and Marines – though governor Gavin Newsom claimed they weren't necessary and even sued the administration – and said protests, unsurprisingly, grew in size and changed their tune ever so slightly.

There are an estimated 4.8 million Hispanic and Latin American people in Los Angeles per a 2023 census. This hits home because it is home. There's little more I can do to explain it, and we sure as hell shouldn't shy away from our reality in favor of who wins tonight's game between the Dodgers and Padres or the next presidential election.

ICE has been ruthless across the country, for sure, but they crossed a hidden line on Thursday by using sports as a resource to hit their goals. Unnecessarily injecting politics into sports is one thing. We can at least understand that argument at face value from a distant perspective. But what happens when ICE shows up in your favorite team's parking lot?

They pulled up to the driveway no questions asked. It's not a great look for the Dodgers or the government, for that matter, which has routinely tried to separate political views from our country's favorite pastimes. Clearly, that concept has failed at every turn, and is no longer in effect.

What comes next for the Dodgers?

The Dodgers did release a statement on Thursday afternoon which said something and nothing at the same time. Professional sports organizations are great at this, and their PR departments are notoriously vague with their political opinions.

When the government shows up at your front door and makes vague threats to the city and state at large, it's understandable why you'd react different. Yet, we've seen far too many powerful figures cave to pressure from the Trump administration in hopes of later good faith. That does not exist with this man, trust me – he views those who cave to him just as he does his supporters – and I don't mean that in a good way.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled," the Dodgers said.

What comes next is surely leaked comments from the front office, perhaps some unidentified sources speaking out against ICE raids, or silence. The latter is the worst of all.

If ICE shows up at your doorstep, make sure you know your rights.