Dodgers have officially lost the right to complain about Astros sign-stealing scandal

No Major League Baseball fan will ever forget the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. This includes Los Angeles Dodgers' broadcaster and 1988 Cy Young winner Orel Hershiser.

On the fourth of July, the Astros put on a firework show of their own in Dodger Stadium by plating 18 runs and dominating the Dodgers. As Houston put together a strong third inning, Hershiser reminded viewers in a not-so-subtle way that the Astros once upon a time were stealing signs.

"I don't want to open an old wound," Hershiser said after a Cam Smith double. "But in some ways, they're swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming."

"I don't want to open an old wound. But in some ways, they're swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming."



Orel Hershiser on the Astros during a big inning against the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/15HeqcRLkc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 5, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dodgers are gaming the system in their own way in 2025

Baseball is a game full of unwritten rules. While several of those have seemed to vanish in recent history, the rule not to steal signs obviously still exists. It is disrespectful to the game and shows a severe lack of integrity. With that being said, it is 100 percent understandable to still be frustrated that the 2017 Houston Astros are still recognized as World Series champions.

By the same token, it is a little ridiculous to bring up the scandal eight years after that scandal just because the offense is having a good day. It is especially rich coming from anyone in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, considering their current roster.

Just as the 2017 Astros found loopholes to create success, the 2025 Dodgers have played the system themselves in a different way. By deferring so much money on superstar contracts (like Shohei Ohtani's), the Dodgers have built a roster that a video game wouldn't allow unless force trades were turned on and salary caps were cut off.

The Dodgers have a comfortable 7.5-game lead in the NL West and remain favorites to win the 2025 World Series thanks to their offseason tactics. After building the roster they currently have, no one in the entire Dodgers organization has the right to complain about the Houston Astros gaining an advantage. This Dodgers team should be able to compete with anyone, any time, under any circumstances. After all, that is why their payroll looks the way it does.