The Dodgers' latest plan to break baseball has nothing to do with Kyle Tucker

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The Los Angeles Dodgers are ruining baseball. Not only did the Dodgers become the first team in 25 years to win consecutive World Series titles, but they did so after repeatedly spending big in free agency, adding the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in recent offseasons.

If you’re tired of hearing how the Dodgers’ aggressiveness is damaging baseball beyond repair, you’re not alone. Of course, we don’t expect that to change this winter. Baseball fans have spent recent months wondering — and fearing — whether Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker will join the Dodgers’ lineup for 2026 and beyond. Tucker, who turns 29 in January, could immediately take over right field, with ​​three-time Silver Slugger Teoscar Hernández moving back to left field.

However, perhaps we’ve had the wrong All-Star in mind. Yes, the Dodgers could certainly pursue Tucker, and they have the budget to make such a move happen. Baseball’s lack of a salary cap means that the Dodgers can theoretically spend as much as they want, so long as they’re willing to pay the luxury tax.

Rather than break the bank for Tucker and bolster their outfield, maybe the Dodgers should instead turn their attention to the infield and set their sights on Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman.

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers sign Alex Bregman in free agency?

Alex Bregman shows off the arm against his former team 💪 pic.twitter.com/UL22epBiJp — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2025

Bregman, who turns 32 in March, would be a massive addition to the Dodgers’ lineup. He hit .273 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, 28 doubles, and a .821 OPS in 114 games for the Red Sox last season; his 3.5 bWAR ranked fourth among Boston hitters, and he earned widespread acclaim for what he brought to the Red Sox organization both on and off the field.

A glance at the Dodgers’ depth chart shows Tommy Edman at second base and Max Muncy at third. MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently listed the Dodgers as a potential candidate for Bregman, though that was before the Dodgers made their Muncy decision.

We must note that Bregman hasn’t played second base since 2018, and he’s exclusively played third base or served as a DH over the last six years. While it’s not impossible that he could move to second base, it’s far more realistic that he’d continue manning the hot corner.

Although the Dodgers recently picked up Muncy’s $10 million option, he turns 36 in August and is in the final year of his contract. Muncy remains an immensely valuable hitter — he’s quietly posted 27.2 bWAR, a .842 OPS, and an excellent 15.4% walk rate since becoming a full-time player in 2018 — and he makes sense for plenty of teams as a stopgap third baseman.

Those who want parity in baseball might not like the idea (and that’s putting it lightly) of Muncy playing for the Dodgers, even more so after their third title in six years. However, there is parity in baseball. It took well over two decades for a team to win the World Series in back-to-back years, and the Dodgers needed seven games to hold off the Toronto Blue Jays. Don’t blame the Dodgers for regularly being aggressive in free agency, and certainly don’t get mad if they bring Bregman into the mix.