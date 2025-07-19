Dodgers lineup: LA just admitted defeat on slumping Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers took Mookie Betts out of the lineup on Saturday after an 0-for-4 showing in the first game back from the All-Star break. The timing isn't great, no matter how you slice it. Either things have gotten so bad for Betts that Dave Roberts saw no choice but to bench him, or he's picked up an injury of some kind.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times posted the lineup for Saturday's game. Betts was replaced by catcher Will Smith batting second. Miguel Rojas will step in for him at shortstop while batting ninth.

Betts is batting .241/.311/.377 this season. His OPS is down to .688, far and away a career low. Over the last month, he's slashing just .195/.209/.317.