Dodgers losing streak shouldn't scare fans for one important reason

The defending World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been struggling recently. The Dodgers are currently on a seven game losing streak which has included getting swept by the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers also lost the first game of their road weekend series against the San Francisco Giants Friday night.

The Dodgers currently hold a 56-39 record and are a half game ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the best record in the National League. Los Angeles is also 4.5 game ahead of the Giants for first place in the NL West, though a sweep this weekend by San Francisco would tighten the gap for the division lead.

In the midst of the seven game losing streak, many Dodgers fans have begun to hit the panic button. Recent history, however, shows that the Dodgers have no reason to panic and are still in a great position to accomplish their goal of winning a second consecutive World Series title.

Dodgers experienced a worse in-season losing streak in route to a title

Every great team that has gone on to experience success in the postseason has gone through mid season slumps. It's an experience that the Dodgers are very familiar with.

The Dodgers went on an 11-game losing streak in early September of 2017 and still ended up winning the National League pennant and making it to the World Series. The Dodgers would go on to lose in seven games to the Astros in the 2017 Fall Classic.

Dodgers are currently dealing with injuries

Another reason why the Dodgers shouldn't be sounding alarm bells is the recent injuries the team has been fighting through. One of the Dodgers starting pitchers, Blake Snell, is currently on the 60 day IL with a shoulder injury. Three other Dodgers pitchers including Roki Sasaki, Blake Treinen, and Michael Kopech are all also on the 60-day IL with injuries.

Significant contributors to the Dodgers batting order including third baseman Max Muncy and first baseman Enrique Hernandez were also recently placed on the 10-day IL. When the Dodgers are at full strength they are the best teams in baseball. The Dodgers injury issues should be solved soon which will benefit in their favor during the final stretch of the season.