If the Dodgers are smart, they’re rooting hard for the Seattle Mariners

In spite of a team-wide summer slump, the final stage is only partially set for Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. We know that they’ll represent the National League in the World Series, but what we don’t know is which American League team they’ll battle: the Toronto Blue Jays or the Seattle Mariners, who will settle their business in Monday night’s ALCS Game 7.

At least four games remain in the Dodgers’ season as they look to become the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to win consecutive championships. A Fall Classic victory would also mark the Dodgers’ third since 2020, putting them in rare company to win three titles across a six-season span.

"To be honest with you, even as much fun as we're having right now, we haven't accomplished anything yet this year," Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández told reporters after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. "The goal is not to play in the World Series — the goal is to win it."

Although Hernández and his Dodgers teammates would probably offer a safe answer if asked, we’re understandably wondering which team they’d prefer to play in the World Series. In fact, that’s objectively a fair question to wonder — and to try answering.

Toronto Blue Jays

Mason Fluharty wins the 9-pitch battle against Ohtani

2025 head-to-head results: The Dodgers took three of three from the Blue Jays in Los Angeles from Aug. 8-10. Former teammates and future Hall of Fame pitchers Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) and Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) clash in the series opener, with Kershaw and the Dodgers pulling out a 5-1 victory.

How could things look now? Any discussion regarding the Blue Jays and the World Series must begin with Toronto All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette, who remains out with a knee injury. It remains unclear whether Bichette, a pending free agent, will be available for the World Series if Toronto advances.

Otherwise, the Dodgers match up well with the Blue Jays, and they’re certainly familiar with veteran outfielder George Springer from his Houston Astros days. It’ll be interesting to see if we get one more Scherzer-Kershaw duel, whether it involves both starting or one coming out of the bullpen.

Prediction: Dodgers defeat Blue Jays in five games. The Dodgers are healthier, and the postseason has likely drained the Blue Jays, who have arguably exceeded expectations all season. At least we’d potentially get to see Ohtani homer in two different countries.

Seattle Mariners

Clayton Kershaw strikes out Eugenio Suárez to close out the final regular-season start of his career!



Freddie Freeman came out of the Dodgers dugout to grab the ball from him

2025 head-to-head results: The Dodgers swept the Mariners in Seattle from Sept. 26-28. The 6-1 series finale victory marked Kershaw’s final regular-season start, and he struck out seven over 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

How could things look now? Make no mistake: the Mariners still boast one of the league's more imposing lineups (though, seeing as there are only three teams left, that comment only goes so far), and record-setting catcher Cal Raleigh has already hit four homers this postseason.

Unfortunately, it's hard for us to feel too confident in Seattle's pitching right now; the Mariners have allowed 33 runs (31 earned) in 53 ALCS innings, with starters George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, and Luis Castillo all owning an ERA exceeding 7.70. To his credit, Castillo pitched six shutout innings and only allowed a hit over two ALDS appearances, so maybe his Game 3 ALCS start was an aberration.

Prediction: Dodgers defeat Mariners in four games. Predicting a series sweep is never fun, especially when the losing team in question would be appearing in its first World Series. Asking Seattle’s pitching staff to limit their mistakes against Ohtani and the Dodgers’ lineup is just too great a task. It’s too bad because we always like seeing a team win its first championship, and the Mariners are due. We expect that they’ll need to wait until 2026, though.