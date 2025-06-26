Dodgers-Rockies start time: Rain delay updates from Coors Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies were in the midst of playing in the second game of their three-game set at Coors Field. But then, the rain began falling in Denver, while the NL West rivals were competing.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Max Muncy. The thing is, it was pouring at Coors Field, and Thairo Estrada lost Muncy's pop-up in the sky due to the rain.

Dodgers score 2 runs on play prior to rain delay.pic.twitter.com/XLVxJeph6E — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 26, 2025

Shortly thereafter, the grounds crew ran to put the tarp on the field, and the game was officially in a rain delay.

Dodgers-Rockies rain delay updates: When will play resume?

As of this writing, there is no firm timetable for when play will resume.

According to Accuweather, there is a severe thunderstorm warning set to last until 8:30 p.m. MT. From there, there is a 41-percent chance of rain at 9:00 p.m. local time, a 51-percent chance at 10:00 p.m. local time, and a 40-percent chance at 11:00 p.m. local time.

UPDATE (10:53 p.m. ET): The Rockies announced that the game was set to resume at 9:20 p.m. local time.

As for where the game will resume, the Dodgers will have Muncy on first base with Teoscar Hernandez up to the plate with two outs on the board. It will remain to be seen if Chase Dollander returns to the game, considering the delay.