The Los Angeles Dodgers may have stumbled onto a risky playoff plan where they could use Shohei Ohtani as a reliever. Saying this is a bold idea would be an understatement. Ohtani throws harder than most relievers and he can carry a lineup as a designated hitter. But here’s the catch. MLB rules say if he pitches out of the bullpen instead of starting, his bat could vanish during some of the most intense moments of October.

“The Dodgers are toying with the idea of using Shohei Ohtani in relief during the postseason, but if they do, he would vacate his spot in the lineup when his turn came up to hit,” MLB Insider Bob Nightingale reported. “If he’s a starter, he’s permitted to stay in the game as a DH after he’s done pitching.”

Dodgers' options with Shohei Ohtani in the bullpen in postseason

Major League Baseball made the “Ohtani rule” for stars like him. If Ohtani starts on the mound, he can keep hitting as the DH after he exits as a pitcher. But the rule doesn’t apply if he comes out of the bullpen. If the Dodgers have Ohtani pitch in relief, he can’t remain in the lineup after he's done. This wrinkle makes every Ohtani appearance a puzzle, especially with most postseason games decided in the late innings.

Ohtani’s fastball sizzles up near 100 mph regularly. His slider bites and can bewilder batters. The Dodgers value every ounce of this, especially in win-or-go-home scenarios. He’s limited to five innings per start to keep his arm fresh. A short burst from the bullpen could render even more explosive results, but it also tempts the team to gamble with removing his bat from the lineup.

This plan could leave the Dodgers short in the batting order in some tight playoff moments. Imagine the ninth inning with Ohtani securing the final outs, but his next at-bat might be a game-changer and he’s forced to stay in the dugout. That’s a lineup hole you can’t ignore or easily fill. If October ends with Ohtani stuck on the bench instead of driving in runs, this secret weapon might become the reason the Dodgers come up short.

LA’s plan to use Ohtani in relief situations could provide invaluable bullpen magic. But it also opens the door to heartbreak. Losing his bat when the team needs it most could turn a bold move into a painful one. In October, every at-bat matters, and Ohtani’s presence in the lineup is too important to throw away on a bullpen gamble.