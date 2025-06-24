Dodgers shouldn't even consider shocking reunion with World Series hero

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in prime playoff position heading into the All Star break. However, they have some stiff competition in the NL West with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Even if the Dodgers had a large first place lead, they were still expected to make big moves at the July 31 trade deadline to help increase their chances of winning the World Series.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel published an article ranking the top 50 trade deadline candidates and their best fits. Their former pitcher, and current Boston Red Sox starter, Walker Buehler is listed as the 28th-best trade deadline candidate, and the Dodgers were listed as a best fit for the starter.

No, the Dodgers should not consider this move, even with their injuries in the starting rotation.

Walker Buehler doesn't make sense as a trade deadline target for Dodgers

Buehler did play a huge role in the Dodgers winning the World Series last year. That role was closing out the World Series in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. In that postseason run, Buehler recorded a 3.60 ERA, a 1-1 record, and one save in four games.

But think of this: the Dodgers could have re-signed Buehler this offseason. Instead, they allowed him to hit free agency, and pivoted to the likes of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Buehler ended up signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox.

The signing has not panned out for both the Red Sox and Buehler.

After a bad first outing for the Red Sox on March 29, Buehler settled in, and won four of his next five starts. However, Buehler ended up on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Since then, Buehler has struggled, accumulating a 8.17 ERA, a 2-4 win-loss record, and 24 strikeouts to 13 walks in 25.1 innings.

On the year, Buehler carries a 6.29 ERA, a 1.571 WHIP, and a 5-5 win-loss record across 13 games.

Yes, the Dodgers do need starting pitching, considering Tyler Glasnow, Snell, and Sasaki are all on the injured list. But they should consider looking elsewhere, and not a reunion with Buehler. After all, the Red Sox don't seem to be a team interested in selling at the trade deadline. Plus, Passan and McDaniel give Buehler a 35-percent chance of getting dealt. Either way, the Dodgers should look elsewhere.