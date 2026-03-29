Dom Smith's emotional Braves walk-off reveals the gravity of MLB's Opening weekend

To understand the emotional pull of Dominic Smith's walk-off grand slam, we have to take you back a few weeks. Smith's mother passed away on March 15 after a long battle with cancer. As a result, Saturday also marked his first game with the Braves franchise. None of that baggage – and understandable weight at that – mattered. When Smith came up in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, he delivered THE moment of MLB's Opening weekend.

DOMINIC SMITH WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IQlw0pp5SN — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

Smith, who wasn't a guarantee to make the Braves roster and speaks to the number of injuries this group is currently dealing with, hit a no-doubter into the Atlanta night. Afterward, he credited his mother and the Braves brotherhood for getting him to this point – not just in the Atlanta dugout, but actively contributing while grieving the loss of a loved one.

What Dominic Smith said after hitting a walk-off grand slam for the Braves

Kansas City Royals v Atlanta Braves | Edward M. Pio Roda/GettyImages

The magnitude of the moment wasn't lost on Smith or his teammates, many of whom have dealt with the loss of a loved one and, after the quick leave MLB offers, were forced back into action. It's just the way of the business of professional baseball. And, for a player like Smith whose future on the Braves is far from guaranteed, it was a must that he be ready early this season. If not, his spot could be taken by someone else.

“I definitely did,” Smith said, when asked if he felt his mom's presence during that final at-bat. “I got choked up a bunch of times and I’m trying to hold back tears right now. It’s just so special. I feel her every day. I miss her dearly. There’s not a moment where I don’t think about her.”

Smith also credited the Braves for letting him sit out the final week of spring training and essentially come off the street to start on Saturday night, his first without his mother on this earth.

“I left camp for like a week and a half because she had a scare,” Smith said. “This team is just so awesome. I’m so blessed because of the love they showed me.”

The Braves need Dominic Smith as much has he needs them

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar (7) Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

This is not a one-sided relationship. Sure, Smith wants to be employed, but the Braves need him just as much as the 30-year-old needs a paycheck. Thanks to Jurickson Profar's suspension, Atlanta will be shorthanded all season long. Profar was suspended 162 games, and that punishment was upheld via appeal. Atlanta's front office, led by Alex Anthopoulos, was understandably disappointed by Profar's PED usage. They were also forced into action.

Smith is the Braves starting DH to open the season. Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who could've been in that role had Profar remained drug-free, is the starting left fielder. Smith had just a 0.4 bWAR in 63 games last season with the San Francisco Giants. But his .750 OPS, while not exactly elite, could come in handy early in the season while the Braves (literally) recover from a number of injuries to their starting rotation.

Next man up is the mentality for the Braves entering the season. For that reason, there's something to be said of the early camaraderie this squad has felt during their Opening Day series victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Atlanta is a little broken. For far different and understandable reasons, so is Smith. For now, they can lean on each other. And that's the beauty of early-season baseball.