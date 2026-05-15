Edwin Diaz cockfighting allegations put MLB and Dodgers in the spotlight

The situation tests MLB's policy on cultural practices and could lead to disciplinary action even while Diaz remains sidelined by injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have another headache on their hands involving Edwin Diaz, and this doesn't even relate to his on-field performance. Diaz has been linked to allegations of cockfighting in Puerto Rico, according to an article published by Josh Peter of USA Today.

Here's a look at everything we know involving Diaz and how it might impact the Dodgers and MLB as a whole.

Edwin Diaz cockfighting allegations: What to know, MLB's next steps after Edwin Diaz allegations come to light

Photos in the USA Today article reveal Diaz in a Dodgers uniform, advertising cockfighting tournaments on two different occasions in February. Diaz even went out of his way in a Puerto Rican newspaper, El Nuevo Día, to express his love for cockfighting.

"Translated into English, the article quotes Diaz saying, "It’s a pastime I’ve followed since I was a child. It’s legal in Puerto Rico, thank God. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.""

Well, it's important to note that cockfighting is not legal. A ban was put into place in the 50 US states and its territories, including Puerto Rico, in 2019. Cockfights have continued in Puerto Rico, but the maximum punishment for participants is five years in prison and a fine, and the maximum penalty for a spectator is one year in prison and a fine.

Based on one of the ads that read “The Puerto Rico Cockfighting Club invites all enthusiasts to a special match and a grand tribute to one of our island’s greatest sources of pride: A Tribute to the Puerto Rican Star and Cockfighter Edwin 'Sugar' Díaz," an assumption can be made that Diaz has participated in cockfighting.

What's particularly interesting about the timing of this is that Diaz recently underwent surgery for loose bodies in his elbow, and he's expected to be sidelined until sometime in the second half of the season. Even while this likely means it won't be a distraction for the Dodgers, at least for now, while he's out, MLB has a decision on its hands. Is a suspension forthcoming? They might lean on precedent for that.

Has an MLB player ever been suspended for cockfighting?

Back in 2008, video surfaced of Pedro Martinez and Juan Marichal attending a legal cockfight in the Dominican Republic. "I understand that people are upset, but that is part of our Dominican culture and is legal in the Dominican Republic," Martinez said in a statement Thursday. "I was invited by my idol, Juan Marichal, to attend the event as a spectator, not as a participant."

Cockfighting was legal at the time, and Martinez was not suspended or punished in any way by MLB. The legality of it, as well as the role Diaz played in the cockfighting (if he was participating as opposed to spectating), could result in a punishment, though. MLB will presumably undergo an investigation to find out more details.

Dodgers are built to win with or without Edwin Diaz

Whether Diaz winds up facing discipline or not, the Dodgers are in a pretty good spot, here. Obviously, their preference would be for their closer who they just gave $69 million to in the offseason to not face punishment for anything, but again, Diaz is currently injured, so this isn't a major distraction right now, and even if they don't have Diaz for the remainder of the season, would Los Angeles not be favored to win another World Series title?

Signing Diaz was a luxury for the Dodgers. Obviously, they'd be better with him than without, assuming he's back to the dominant reliever he was previously before his injury, but they can win without him. They'd almost certainly be favored to win again even without him.

More MLB news and analysis: