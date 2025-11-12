Edwin Diaz's massive asking price puts these dark horses squarely in the mix

Edwin Diaz isn't the biggest free agent the Mets would prefer to keep in Queens this winter. No, that title goes to Pete Alonso, but Diaz does have something in common with the Polar Bear. Both players are tested and proven in New York. The same cannot be said for every player in this free agency class, and it's also why Diaz isn't afraid to demand a sky-high asking price from David Stearns, Steve Cohen and Co.

Per The Athletic, if the Mets want to keep their closer around, they'll have to give him a contract close to his previous five-year, $102 million deal, which he signed back in 2022. It's a little different this time around for Diaz, though, as he's three years older and missed an entire season due to injury thanks to the World Baseball Classic. Will the Mets take the risk?

Should the Mets roll the dice and re-sign Edwin Diaz?

We've seen how quickly closers can fall apart in New York. Look no further than Diaz's former teammate, Ryan Hesley, who the Mets acquired to help in the back end of their bullpen at last season's trade deadline. Helsley was just fine with the St. Louis Cardinals. When he joined the Mets, he was a disaster.

That's why the Mets have to take Diaz's price tag seriously, no matter what Stearns thinks. Yes, Diaz is 32 years old, but he's also coming off one of his best campaigns as a pro. Diaz had a 1.63 ERA and 38 percent strikeout rate in 2025. Who can the Mets acquire on the open market that's better? It's a short list, if it includes anyone at all.

Stearns history suggests he'll be weary about spending that much money on a closer over the age of 30. Stearns is known for his discipline in this regard, and the Mets could go in a different direction, either keeping Helsley around or signing Robert Suarez, Pete Fairbanks, Devin Williams or a litany of others. Nothing is forcing Stearns to re-sign Diaz at that price, except for perhaps Cohen. Steve and his wife are said to be big fans of Diaz, which could sway Stearns to sign him to the long-term deal he desires.

If not the Mets, then where might Edwin Diaz wind up?

Diaz's asking price could mean more teams get involved with the bidding, especially if Stearns is hesitant to do so. Per The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers or Atlanta Braves could all use a high-leverage reliever at the back end of their bullpen.

The Blue Jays lost the World Series in part thanks to Jeff Hoffman, who gave up a game-tying home run in Game 7.

The Tigers, while maintaining confidence in Will Vest late in the postseason, used a closer by committee throughout most of the season. AJ Hinch would love to have a weapon like Diaz.

The Braves think they can trust Raisel Iglesias, but their fanbase might suggest otherwise. Provided with the opportunity to take a weapon like Diaz away from their rival might be too enticing for Alex Anthopoulos to pass up.

The relief market is abundant this winter, with Diaz headlining the bunch. If the Mets are smart, they will lock him up while they have the chance, or risk losing him to any number of contenders in need of bullpen help.