Embarrassing Cardinals loss should end this former All-Star’s time in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't mathematically out of the postseason hunt yet, but their odds are getting slimmer by the day. However, they should be eliminated and banished to the shadow realm after dropping a series to the -- by far -- MLB-worst Colorado Rockies. If not the entire club, at least take starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who's shaping up as a necessary sacrifice.

Mikolas led the Cardinals to the lone win in their best-of-three clash with the Rockies, but that's besides the point. Turning 37 in August and on an expiring contract, he's been erratic to the point that Redbird Nation wouldn't mind him expediting the retirement process. Sitting at 61-61 after a 6-5 loss in Colorado, St. Louis is riding the treadmill of mediocrity and operated as sellers at this year's trade deadline. Why are they hanging onto an aging hurler who's far removed from his previous All-Star form?

Cardinals' case for keeping Miles Mikolas all but disappeared with humiliating series loss vs. Rockies

Seriously, what are we doing here? Good or bad, every Mikolas outing from this point forward is a wasted opportunity for the Cardinals to evaluate someone who could factor into their future. They have virtually zero chance of surpassing the Milwaukee Brewers (or Chicago Cubs) for National League Central supremacy. The Wild Card path isn't much clearer, especially as the division rival Cincinnati Reds' second-half surge continues.

St. Louis has already been proven right for dumping one washed-up right-hander's salary by sending Erick Fedde to the Atlanta Braves. Not only has he struggled in his new home, but rerouting him has allowed them to recall one of their top pitching prospects, Michael McGreevy. The latter has been a good enough rotation piece, including his solid yet unsuccessful appearance against the Rockies, even though there have been inconsistencies.

Retiring Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talked about how McGreevy was ready for the Majors, though there wasn't a rotation spot open. Then, he sent Fedde to Atlanta and paved the way for a regular fixture in their starting five, which will pay dividends in the long run. St. Louis' top decision-maker has an opportunity to do that with another ascending minor league arm: Quinn Mathews.

It's time for the Cardinals to cut Miles Mikolas loose for top prospect Quinn Mathews

Mathews is the No. 5-ranked player in St. Louis' farm system. He's fared well at Triple-A Memphis this season, particularly of late, and seems worthy of a promotion, particularly for a team with little-to-no playoff hopes. The talented young southpaw has gone 1-1 with a dazzling 1.78 ERA and 34 strikeouts over his last 5 starts (25.1 innings).