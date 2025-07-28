Emmanuel Clase becomes second Guardians pitcher targeted in MLB gambling

With the trade deadline roughly 72 hours away, MLB fans were wondering whether the Cleveland Guardians were going to trade Emmanuel Clase in an attempt to sell high on arguably MLB's best closer. Not only is Clase now a lock to stay put, but it's fair to wonder when he'll pitch for Cleveland again based on what ESPN's Jeff Passan just reported.

BREAKING: Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation, sources tell ESPN.



Clase is the second Guardians pitcher on leave tied to the investigation, joining right-hander Luis Ortiz. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2025

Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's ongoing sports-betting investigation. Clase being out for who knows how long is crushing news for Guardians fans to digest on its own, but knowing that Clase is the second Cleveland pitcher to be suspended in a matter of weeks makes this a really hard pill to swallow.

Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz has been out on leave since July 3. Ortiz and Clase are far from the first, and will certainly be nowhere near the last to face such allegations.

MLB's statement read as such:

"Per an agreement with the MLBPA, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31st while MLB continues its sports betting investigation. We will not comment further until the investigation has been completed.”

The Guardians, for their part, released a statement claiming that Clase and Ortiz would be the only two Cleveland players under MLB's microscope.

Guardians statement:We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted. The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate.’ https://t.co/idQ8u7kCuU — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2025

Emmanuel Clase is latest Guardians pitcher accused of gambling

The fact that no other Guardians figure to join Clase and Ortiz on leave for gambling is obviously a good thing, but two Cleveland pitchers being sidelined for who knows how long really stings.

MLB chose to begin investigating Ortiz for two pitches that missed the strike zone by a wide margin. It remains to be seen what Clase is being investigated for, but it's certainly possible that there's something similar going on here.

All we know right now is that Clase will be on non-disciplinary paid leave through August 31. By that point we could see Clase return to action, or potentially get suspended if MLB concludes he did anything he shouldn't have.

Not only will the Guardians be unable to sell high on Clase if they wanted to, but they'll be without their star closer for at least a month as they attempt to remain in the AL postseason race. Clase has had a down year by his dominant standards, but he has a 1.85 ERA in 34 appearances since the start of May following a rough April. Losing him for any amount of time, especially at least a month, really stings considering Cleveland is 3.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL.

All Guardians fans can do now is hope for good news. Former San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned for life for gambling, and several others have been punished harshly. If Clase (and Ortiz) are found to have done anything illegal regarding gambling, a hefty punishment will be coming.

It's hard to spin this as anything but devastating news for MLB, as sports betting continues to be a major problem.